Video: Iowa's Caitlin Clark Impresses at John Deere Classic Pro-Am, Draws Huge Crowds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark traded in her basketball for a set of golf clubs on Wednesday.

Clark, the national women's basketball player of the year, took part in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, and she made it look as easy as draining shots on the basketball court.

Clark even had a huge following during her round at TPC Deere Run. As she progressed through the course, so did her fans.

Clark is coming off a brilliant 2022-23 season in which she led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever national championship game appearance during a run that included an upset of Aliyah Boston and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four.

The 21-year-old averaged 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 38 games last season while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

Clark and the Hawkeyes figure to be among the favorites to take home the NCAA title in 2023-24 before the three-time All-American heads to the WNBA to begin her professional career.