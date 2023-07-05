Video: Iowa's Caitlin Clark Impresses at John Deere Classic Pro-Am, Draws Huge Crowds

Video: Iowa's Caitlin Clark Impresses at John Deere Classic Pro-Am, Draws Huge CrowdsJuly 5, 2023
Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark traded in her basketball for a set of golf clubs on Wednesday.
Clark, the national women's basketball player of the year, took part in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, and she made it look as easy as draining shots on the basketball court.
Iowa Women's Basketball @IowaWBB
A sea of Black & Gold at the <a href="https://twitter.com/JDCLASSIC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JDCLASSIC</a> 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/CaitlinClark22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaitlinClark22</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/csftGmwp1k">pic.twitter.com/csftGmwp1k</a>
Clark even had a huge following during her round at TPC Deere Run. As she progressed through the course, so did her fans.
Michael Voepel @MAVoepel
The group following <a href="https://twitter.com/CaitlinClark22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaitlinClark22</a> at John Deere Classic Pro-Am; that is <a href="https://twitter.com/IowaWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IowaWBB</a> assistant coach Jan Jensen leading the pack. By my count, Clark is 4 over through 6 holes, has not missed a fairway, and I have lost count how many autographs she has signed. <a href="https://t.co/6bJDMdwYSQ">pic.twitter.com/6bJDMdwYSQ</a>
Michael Voepel @MAVoepel
Everywhere you turn here at John Deere Classic Pro-Am, about 70 miles east of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, you see No. 22. Lots of <a href="https://twitter.com/IowaWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IowaWBB</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/CaitlinClark22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaitlinClark22</a> fans. 😊 <a href="https://t.co/N8NXAQ7aBT">pic.twitter.com/N8NXAQ7aBT</a>
Shelby Kluver WQAD @ShelbyKluver
It's a sea of black and gold out here at the <a href="https://twitter.com/JDCLASSIC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JDCLASSIC</a>!<br><br>Iowa fans took over the greens to watch Caitlin Clark play in the pro-am this morning. We spoke to plenty of young fans who came out specifically to see #22 play today. <a href="https://t.co/Wnd0dcV6JY">pic.twitter.com/Wnd0dcV6JY</a>
TPC Deere Run @TPCDeereRun
Caitlin Clark showing her love for her young fans after her round today! 🥰🏌️♀️🏆 What a great day at the <a href="https://twitter.com/JDCLASSIC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JDCLASSIC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/playtpc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#playtpc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/caitlinclark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#caitlinclark</a> <a href="https://t.co/ahOeWFMbrt">pic.twitter.com/ahOeWFMbrt</a>
Clark is coming off a brilliant 2022-23 season in which she led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever national championship game appearance during a run that included an upset of Aliyah Boston and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four.
The 21-year-old averaged 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 38 games last season while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.
Clark and the Hawkeyes figure to be among the favorites to take home the NCAA title in 2023-24 before the three-time All-American heads to the WNBA to begin her professional career.