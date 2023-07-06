Yankees' 2023 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

0 of 3

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Yankees have the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, and that means who they take in the first round will hinge on how the draft unfolds ahead of them.

The last time the Yankees held the No. 26 pick was in 2013 when they selected Notre Dame third baseman Eric Jagielo. He was later traded to the Cincinnati Reds in the deal to acquire Aroldis Chapman, and he never reached the majors before calling it quits after the 2019 season.

Who might the Yankees be targeting this time around?

Ahead we've broken down three prospects who should be on the Yankees radar when their pick comes up in the 2023 MLB draft.