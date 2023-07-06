Report: Matisse Thybulle's 3-Year, $33M Mavs Contract Offer Sheet Matched by Blazers

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Portland Trail Blazers will match the Dallas Mavericks' three-year, $33 million offer sheet to restricted free agent forward Matisse Thybulle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes added:

Thybulle, 26, averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.7 minutes per game over 22 contests for Portland last season. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three.

The Blazers acquired Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers in a four-team deal on Feb. 9 that also included the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, played his first three-plus seasons in Philadelphia.

Thybulle is primarily known for his defensive tenacity and efforts, but he's developed his outside shot to the point where he managed a personal-best 36.5 percent rate from three last year.

The former University of Washington star became a restricted free agent after the Blazers extended a $6.3 million qualifying offer, giving Portland the right to match any offer sheet another team could give him.

The Dallas Mavericks entered the mix after reportedly agreeing to terms on an offer sheet Wednesday, July 5, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

However, Portland will match that offer, meaning Thybulle is headed back to the Blazers.