John Berylson, Millwall Football Club Owner, Dies in Car Crash at Age 70

John Berylson, the owner and chairman of Millwall Football Club, died in a fatal car crash Tuesday in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

"John's sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him," the club said Wednesday in a statement. "He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness. He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people."

Manager Gary Rowett called Berylson "an amazing individual" and lauded his impact on Milwall:

The Falmouth Police Department said emergency responders reported to the scene of the crash at 7:58 a.m. ET on Tuesday and found Berylson, 70, trapped inside his 2019 Range Rover. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While an investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities believe Berylson lost control of the vehicle, which rolled into a ravine before coming to a stop against a tree.

Berylson became Millwall chairman in 2007, taking over for Stewart Till.

At the time, the Lions were competing in League One, the third tier of the English football pyramid. They were promoted to the EFL Championship in 2010 and remained there through 2014-15 before getting relegated.

Millwall climbed back into the Championship in 2017 and has remained there ever since. The club finished eighth in the table in 2022-23 and missed out on qualifying for the promotion playoff by one point.