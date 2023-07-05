Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon 'Far from 100% Certain' to Return amid Trade Buzz

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

When the Boston Celtics traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the three-team Kristaps Porziņģis deal last month, it was presumed that Malcolm Brogdon would take over as the franchise's starting point guard in 2023-24.

However, that may not be the case.

Brogdon is "far from 100 percent certain" to be back in Boston next season amid trade rumors, according to Brian Robb of MassLive.

The Celtics initially tried to trade Brogdon to the Clippers in a three-team deal for Porziņģis, but Los Angeles expressed concern about the point guard's injury history and the transaction was called off.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst then reported during an appearance on Get Up on June 22 that Brogdon has a "health issue" that will likely make it near impossible to trade him this summer.

Brogdon suffered a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow during the 2023 playoffs and it's unclear if he will need to undergo a procedure. However, he's "optimistic he will avoid surgery," The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported June 21.

If the Celtics part ways with Brogdon this offseason, the franchise will be in trouble at the point. Derrick White can play the position, but he wouldn't be a great option for the starting point guard role.

Payton Pritchard and the newly-signed Dalano Banton are also available, but they're better off in depth roles.

Brogdon proved to be a great addition for the Celtics during the 2022-23 campaign. Playing primarily off the bench, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep en route to being named the Sixth Man of the Year.

After being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals during the 2023-24 campaign and win their first title since 2008.

That's going to be quite difficult for the franchise to accomplish if it doesn't have a starting-caliber point guard.