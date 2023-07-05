Lakers Should Re-Sign Mo Bamba over Tristan Thompson amid NBA Free Agency Rumors

0 of 3

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are putting the finishing touches on what's been a productive offseason for the NBA championship hopefuls.



While the Purple and Gold could have gone star-hunting, they focused on building depth and strengthening their defense instead. They retained most of their own key free agents (namely, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell), signed a few external role players (like Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince) and even plucked a few intriguing prospects from the draft (Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis).



L.A. is "likely" to take 14 guaranteed contracts into the next campaign, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, leaving one spot still up for grabs. The Lakers are "targeting another big man" for that spot, per Buha, who noted that Mo Bamba and Tristan Thompson "remain options to fill that 14th spot."



If that's the case, no more discussions are needed. Bamba is the perfect player to round out the roster. Let's examine why.

