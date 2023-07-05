Lakers Should Re-Sign Mo Bamba over Tristan Thompson amid NBA Free Agency Rumors

Lakers Should Re-Sign Mo Bamba over Tristan Thompson amid NBA Free Agency RumorsJuly 5, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers are putting the finishing touches on what's been a productive offseason for the NBA championship hopefuls.
While the Purple and Gold could have gone star-hunting, they focused on building depth and strengthening their defense instead. They retained most of their own key free agents (namely, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell), signed a few external role players (like Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince) and even plucked a few intriguing prospects from the draft (Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis).
L.A. is "likely" to take 14 guaranteed contracts into the next campaign, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, leaving one spot still up for grabs. The Lakers are "targeting another big man" for that spot, per Buha, who noted that Mo Bamba and Tristan Thompson "remain options to fill that 14th spot."
If that's the case, no more discussions are needed. Bamba is the perfect player to round out the roster. Let's examine why.
Bamba Offers the Best Blend of Production and Potential
Bamba's resume is far more than a blank slate. Drafted sixth overall in 2018, this past season was his fifth go-round in the Association. He has established himself as one of the league's better suppliers of the unicorn blend of shot-blocking and three-point shooting. For his career, he's averaging 2.7 blocks and 1.8 triples (on 35.9 percent shooting) per 36 minutes, per Basketball-Reference.
At the same time, though, you wouldn't call him a finished product. He just turned 25 in May, making him just two years older than 2023 second-round picks Jordan Miller, Seth Lundy and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Bamba has also only eclipsed the 50-game mark twice and only once averaged more than 17 minutes.
That means Bamba has both a baseline of production and ample room to grow. That's an attractive combination when filling out a final roster spot.
If he never develops further, he's still a 7-footer who can protect the paint and space the floor. That's a useful player. What makes him a no-brainer for this final spot, though, is the chance he becomes something even better going forward.
The Alternative Options Are Uninspiring
For the most part, NBA free agency operates similar to a garage sale. As soon as it opens, most of the good stuff is immediately taken.
The analogy isn't perfect, because there is no garage-sale equivalent of restricted free agency, but you get the idea. A lot of the still unsigned players are unsigned for a reason.
Tristan Thompson didn't have an NBA gig last season until L.A. snatched him up in April. He has a history with LeBron James and might be good from a locker-room leadership standpoint, but the Lakers need someone who can play in this spot. The 32-year-old Thompson, who was neither a shot-blocker nor a shooter even at his peak, is probably beyond the point of utility.
Expanding this search outside of the organization does little to up the attractiveness of non-Bamba targets.
If Christian Wood would take a minimum deal, maybe he'd be appealing, but he's a scoring specialist who rarely defends. Montrezl Harrell plays a similar role, only minus Wood's offensive range. Bismack Biyombo would add defensive protection, but he offers nothing on offense. Blake Griffin and Tristan Thompson are well past their primes. Udoka Azubuike is entirely unproven and possibly unplayable.
Bamba's On-Paper Fit with This Core Is Intriguing
There's a reason the Lakers made Bamba a part of their midseason makeover at the trade deadline. When healthy—an ankle sprain derailed his second half—he's a really interesting fit for this roster.
With attackers like James and Anthony Davis, L.A. needs optimal spacing on the offensive end. The Lakers made a concerted effort to add shooting at the deadline, and Bamba was a part of that plan. Having a reliable shooter at the 5 spot—Bamba has hit 38.3 percent of his threes since the start of 2021-22—is one of the best ways to maximize spacing.
L.A. also had just a single shot-blocker on last season's squad. Davis led the way with 2.0 blocks per game, but James checked in second with just 0.6. Adding Jaxson Hayes helps a bit, but he isn't on Bamba's level as a rim deterrent. Hayes, who wasn't a rotation regular for the New Orleans Pelicans this past season, owns a career average of 1.5 blocks per 36 minutes.
The Lakers need what Bamba brings, and remember, it's possible he'll bring even more as he continues to develop. So long as the price is right, he's an obvious choice for a roster spot.