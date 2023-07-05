Hot Takes for Najee Harris, More Steelers Stars Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2023 NFL season with a running back that has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

The AFC North side could end the campaign with not one, but two, elite running backs on its roster.

Jaylen Warren displayed signs of being a top running back last season, and he could take away some of Harris' production from the last two seasons.

The Harris-Warren combination might be the most exciting part of the Steelers offense in 2023.

Kenny Pickett's development will be vital to the passing attack being as lethal as the ground game.

Pickett will be aided by a better George Pickens and an improved wide receiver depth chart that includes Diontae Johnson and offseason addition Allen Robinson.