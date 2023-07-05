X

    NBA Rumors: Victor Wembanyama's Summer League Debut Planned for Spurs vs. Hornets

    Francisco RosaJuly 5, 2023

    No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is set to make his long-awaited NBA Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Las Vegas as they take on the Charlotte Hornets and second-overall selection Brandon Miller, according to league insider Marc Stein.

    Wembanyama, 19, sat out the Spurs' first two Summer League games in Sacramento for the California Classic but has been practicing with the team over the last several days as they prepare for their time in Vegas.

