Jaylen Brown Rumors: Celtics Contract Talks Delayed by 'Flurry' of Free-Agency Moves

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was believed to be a priority for this team this summer since he is eligible for a max contract extension this offseason, but he's yet to be rewarded with a new deal.

According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, "the delay is due to the flurry of free-agency activity this past week" by the Celtics.

The Celtics made one of the first major moves of the offseason when they acquired Kristaps Porziņģis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade that sent veteran point guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Porziņģis' arrival coincided with him picking up his $36 million player option for next season, and Boston signed him to a two-year, $60 million extension through 2026 on Friday.

Weiss noted that "discussions over a designated veteran extension for Brown are expected to pick up steam soon, as the negotiating parties head to Las Vegas Summer League." Boston can offer him a deal worth up to $295 million over five years.

The No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft, Brown is coming off another stellar season for the Celtics. He averaged career highs of 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while adding 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 67 regular-season games on his way to earning his second career All-Star selection. He and star forward Jayson Tatum make up arguably the best wing duo in the NBA.

The Celtics have been knocking on the door of an NBA championship for the past few years, falling in the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors and most recently losing in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat this year.

Signing Brown to the extension he deserves will help Boston maintain its status as a top contender in the East for years to come, but it sounds like he will have to remain patient before he eventually gets paid.