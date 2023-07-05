Packers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

Packers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training CampJuly 5, 2023
The dawn of NFL training camp for the Green Bay Packers at Ray Nitschke Field means the front office is about to get to work to get the roster down to 53 for Week 1.
The Packers have shown in the past they are willing to make some trades as they prepare to pare down their roster. Davante Adams was traded in March last year, and they dealt Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans in 2021.
It's the kind of move that might make sense for Green Bay as the season approaches. It is in the middle of the pack when it comes to cap space. It has $13.9 million available, per Spotrac, but with the ability to roll over cap space into the next season, it never hurts to create some more flexibility.
The transition to Jordan Love brings some uncertainty to the season, so if the Packers are looking to add future assets while evening out their roster, here are some of their top candidates to shop.
OT David Bakhtiari
Trading David Bakhtiari before the season starts would be shocking and unlikely. It would be a full-on admission that the Packers are in rebuild mode, which isn't something they probably want to do, especially considering his long history with the team.
That doesn't mean that it doesn't make sense on several levels, though.
From a financial perspective, it would clear up a ton of space in 2024. Because we are past June 1, it would spread the dead cap charges over the next two seasons, costing the Packers $19.1 million but saving them $2.2 million against the cap.
They would also avoid his $40.5 million cap hit next season.
Bakhtiari, 31, is still playing at a high level when healthy. He was 12th among all tackles graded by PFF last season. But there's a lot of injury history to be worried about. He played 11 games in 2022, one in 2021 and 12 in 2020 due to multiple injuries including an ACL issue that ended up needing three surgeries.
The Packers have solid depth on the offensive line. Bakhtiari's injuries have made it necessary to have multiple players who can fill in at tackle. Elgton Jenkins, Zach Tom and Yosh Nijman all have the ability to play on the outside.
If things go south quickly or if the team finds itself comfortable with someone else at left tackle, it might be worth exploring a trade.
S Darnell Savage
If the Packers have made one thing clear with their offseason moves, it's that they aren't satisfied with what they got out of the safety position last season. They didn't add many external free agents, but the two they did at both play safety.
Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage have formed the starting tandem for a few seasons now, but the former was allowed to walk in free agency. And the latter is going to have competition if he wants to keep his starting job.
The Packers have brought in Tarvarius Moore from the San Francisco 49ers. He played sparingly on defense, but Jonathan Owens was also brought in after starting for the Houston Texans. Throw in Rudy Ford, who was part of the rotation last season, and the Packers suddenly have options.
They might not be great options, but Savage had his worst season as a Packer last year and is due to be a free agent next season. Trading him now would free up just over $1 million in cap space.
The 25-year-old had just one interception in 2022 and just 58 total tackles. If the Packers view any of their other options as an upgrade, they might want to get an additional draft pick if they can.
Edge Kingsley Enagbare
Kingsley Enagbare is coming off a solid rookie season. Rashan Gary's ACL tear pressed him into the starting lineup as a fifth-round draft pick, but he stepped up and offered three sacks, five tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hits.
That's not bad for a Day 3 pick at a premium position.
There's a great case to be made that the 23-year-old will wind up being a serviceable rotational pass-rusher throughout his rookie deal. But there's also the case that he's not going to have the chance to rise above that role and is an interesting trade candidate because of it.
Gary hasn't signed a contract extension, but he's not going anywhere. Preston Smith could be a trade candidate, but there's not enough of a salary-cap pay-off after restructuring his contract this offseason.
That leaves the Packers with Gary, Smith and first-round pick Lukas Van Ness as the heart of the pass rush for at least the next two years.
Enagbare's play as a rookie might be enough to entice a team that has an injury or just doesn't have much pass-rushing depth to make an offer for Enagbare.
It's not an idea the Packers should reject out of hand.