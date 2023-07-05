Packers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The dawn of NFL training camp for the Green Bay Packers at Ray Nitschke Field means the front office is about to get to work to get the roster down to 53 for Week 1.

The Packers have shown in the past they are willing to make some trades as they prepare to pare down their roster. Davante Adams was traded in March last year, and they dealt Randall Cobb to the Houston Texans in 2021.

It's the kind of move that might make sense for Green Bay as the season approaches. It is in the middle of the pack when it comes to cap space. It has $13.9 million available, per Spotrac, but with the ability to roll over cap space into the next season, it never hurts to create some more flexibility.

The transition to Jordan Love brings some uncertainty to the season, so if the Packers are looking to add future assets while evening out their roster, here are some of their top candidates to shop.