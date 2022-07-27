Packers' David Bakhtiari Underwent 3rd Surgery on Knee Injury; Timetable Unknown

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent a third surgery on his knee, and it's unclear if he will return in time for the start of the regular season on Sept. 11, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst provided an update on Wednesday:

"We're not going to put a timetable on it, but what I will is Dave had a very significant injury—much more than just an ACL way back when it occurred. I thought he busted his tail to get back last season. As we went through that last game versus Detroit, I think when he came out of that he wasn't particularly happy with how it responded. He did have another procedure in the offseason, but I think we're cautiously optimistic."

Bakhtiari initially suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 31, 2020, causing him to miss the ensuing postseason and nearly all of the 2021 season. He returned for the Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions, but only played 27 snaps and was unavailable for the playoffs.

The 30-year-old underwent initial reconstructive surgery after the injury and required a second surgery to reduce swelling in the knee. After his brief return in the regular-season finale, he needed a third surgery that puts his availability in question.

Bakhtiari is an elite player when healthy, earning first- or second-team All-Pro honors in five straight seasons before his knee injury. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2020 despite playing only 12 games, also earning his third Pro Bowl selection.

The production earned him a four-year, $92 million extension, but injuries have prevented him from living up to the deal so far.

It could put a lot of pressure on the rest of the offensive line, especially with Elgton Jenkins also recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Yosuah Nijman could be the next man up at left tackle after starting eight games last season, but Bakhtiari's absence would still leave a major question mark for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.