Neymar Fined $3.3M for Building Illegal Artificial Lake at Brazilian Mansion

Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Mangaratiba's city hall fined Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar $3.3 million for illegally building a man-made lake at his Brazilian mansion, according to Adriana Garcia of ESPN.

Neymar was hit with four fines in total for reportedly violating dozens of environmental infractions, with Mangaratiba authorities citing in its statement "the start of an unauthorized construction which requires environmental control; capture of a river course and detouring it without authorization; moving rock and sand; suppressing vegetation without authorization and non-compliance of an embargo."

The latter charge came after Neymar chose to swim in the lake despite government officials appearing at his property and restricting him from the area due to environmental infractions. His decision to swim led to additional fines.

He was sanctioned the maximum amount of fines available. He can appeal the decision.

"The Department of the Environment, in addition to applying the fines considering the environmental damage caused, as well as the disrespect for the environmental laws in force, have notified the facts found to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Civil Police, the Environmental Protection Police Station and other environmental control bodies," Mangaratiba's city hall said in a statement.

Neymar hired Genesis Ecossistemas to create the lake. The job took 10 days, reportedly cost $25,000 and resulted in a 1,000 square meter (10,764 square feet) body of water. The company has since released a statement, saying it would work with the Mangaratiba government to obtain the proper permits for the project.

The 31-year-old Neymar appeared in 20 Ligue 1 matches for PSG last season, scoring 13 goals and 11 assists. Reports this summer have suggested a return to Barcelona may be imminent, however, as PSG moves in a different direction after superstar Lionel Messi also chose to depart for MLS' Inter Miami.