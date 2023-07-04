Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Not Impressed with Heat's Offer amid Herro Buzz

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has issued a trade request, and he reportedly wants a deal "specifically" to the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

However, the Blazers are reportedly "not impressed" with the Heat's offer and have zero interest in shooting guard Tyler Herro, whom Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report mentioned as part of the proposed Miami package.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports) reported the latest news on SportsCenter. He also added that Portland is looking for "maximum value" in a trade for Lillard and will take time to find better offers elsewhere on the market.

Any deal involving Herro would need to involve a third team given the Blazers' reported lack of interest of him, Wojnarowski added.

The Blazers' feelings on Herro have been made known earlier this summer. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that Portland was reportedly "lukewarm" on Herro, a four-year veteran who just averaged 20.1 points per game.

Plus, as Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer noted, Herro would be "redundant" for Portland. The Blazers already have three young guards to build around in Scoot Henderson (the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NBA draft), Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons. The Blazers appear set to build around that backcourt trio with work to be done elsewhere on the court.

Ultimately, Herro is a talented and young player at just 23 years of age, but including him as the centerpiece for a deal involving Lillard doesn't seem plausible given recent reports.