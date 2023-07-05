Ranking the Worst 2023 NHL Free-Agency Signings So Far

0 of 5

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL free-agent market opened on Saturday. As usual, the first day saw a blizzard of signings as general managers attempted to sign the best available unrestricted free agents to address their respective roster needs. Cap Friendly reported 166 signings on Day 1 worth a total of over $650 million.

A lack of big-name UFA talent combined with a high number of teams carrying limited cap space resulted in no expensive long-term contracts being handed out this year. Only five players signed multi-year contracts with average annual values exceeding $5 million. One of them, New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, was a contract extension.

Many of the UFA signings were deals between one and four years for AAVs less than $5 million. Most are affordable contracts that won't create any long-term salary-cap issues for the teams handing them on.

A handful, however, have the potential to become salary-cap headaches. The player could be overpaid or the contract could be too long.

Here's a look at seven of the worst NHL free-agent signings since July 1. If you agree or disagree with our ranking, you can let us know in the comments below.