Lakers Should Start Gabe Vincent over D'Angelo Russell amid NBA Rumors in Free Agency

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

A changing of the guard could be coming to the Los Angeles Lakers.



Actually, that needs a tweak: A changing of the guard should be coming to the Los Angeles Lakers.



For now, D'Angelo Russell is the "early favorite" to be the starting point guard for the Purple and Gold, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, a position Russell held in 32 of the 33 games he played for the franchise this past season. However, newcomer Gabe Vincent "could earn the spot if he outplays him in training camp."



While the Lakers sound content to let this position battle play out in camp, we don't need to wait that long to make our call. Vincent should get the call.

