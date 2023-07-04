Lakers Should Start Gabe Vincent over D'Angelo Russell amid NBA Rumors in Free Agency

Lakers Should Start Gabe Vincent over D'Angelo Russell amid NBA Rumors in Free AgencyJuly 4, 2023
A changing of the guard could be coming to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Actually, that needs a tweak: A changing of the guard should be coming to the Los Angeles Lakers.
For now, D'Angelo Russell is the "early favorite" to be the starting point guard for the Purple and Gold, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, a position Russell held in 32 of the 33 games he played for the franchise this past season. However, newcomer Gabe Vincent "could earn the spot if he outplays him in training camp."
While the Lakers sound content to let this position battle play out in camp, we don't need to wait that long to make our call. Vincent should get the call.
Vincent Looks Like the Better Fit with LeBron James
If you drew a picture of the ideal point guard to pair with LeBron James, you might end up with a sketch similar to Vincent during the Miami Heat's playoff run to the NBA Finals.
Vincent was disruptive on defense and both low-maintenance and efficient on offense. He didn't dominate the basketball—a must for anyone sharing the floor with James—but when it found him, he buried open shots (37.8 three-point percentage), capitalized on his scoring chances (12.7 points in 30.5 minutes) and made good decisions as a table-setter (3.5 assists against 1.4 turnovers).
To borrow a phrase from coach parlance, Vincent is someone who can impact winning. He'll make hustle plays at both ends and consistently find his way into the right cracks at the right time. He'll don a lot of different hats during his time on the floor.
His ability to shape-shift will be critical in helping him find a hand-in-glove fit with James.
Russell Could Be a Dynamic Sixth Man
Russell does some incredible work with the ball in his hands. He has the handles to free himself despite having less than elite burst, the vision to find open teammates and the touch to tally points at every level.
That's a hugely helpful player to have—even if his defensive deficiencies are pronounced—it's just not someone you necessarily need alongside James.
Of L.A.'s 11 most-used twosomes in this past playoff run, only one didn't have a positive net rating, per NBA.com. That tandem, in case you hadn't already inferred, was James and Russell, who broke even over their 381 minutes of floor time together.
Russell is best utilized with an offense at his control. Maximizing his impact means giving him a ton of touches—touches that wouldn't be going to James or Anthony Davis if Russell remains in the starting lineup. Shift Russell to the bench, though, and he could focus solely on his on-ball attacks, which might be more efficient than ever against second-team defenses.
Russell's Limitations Could Hold L.A. Back
The Lakers brought Russell off the bench exactly once this past season. It was the only elimination game they played.
In other words, when L.A. was backed into a win-or-go-home corner, it determined its best chance to stick around involved sticking Russell on the second team. That's revealing, even if the Lakers saw no big-picture significance to the decision beyond sitting someone who was mired in a shooting slump.
He can put up big numbers, but those numbers aren't always felt by his team. He often leaks uncontrollably on the defensive end, and he can be a bit too ambitious with his shot-selection. In five of his eight NBA seasons, his team has fared more than 1.0 point worse per 100 possessions with him than without, per Basketball-Reference.com.
With his on-ball strengths muted when he shares the floor with James and Davis, Russell's weaknesses can be what really stands out. Vincent, meanwhile, isn't the same caliber of shot-creator, but as long he's hitting shots, defending and keeping the ball moving, the Lakers can mask his limitations by running things through their stars.
A camp battle might ultimately decide who starts, but Vincent will be the one called upon to run point in L.A.'s biggest moments.