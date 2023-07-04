NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Chet Holmgren, Top Players from Cali, Utah Day 1

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA Summer League is officially here, and 10 teams saw action in Utah and Sacramento.

The night saw the return of Chet Holmgren, as well as some debut performances from recent draft picks. Also, some undrafted players showcased why team's made a mistake not taking them a few weeks ago.

Here is a look at what Twitter was focused on as NBA action returned to screens worldwide.

Chet Holmgren Picks Up Where He Left Off

NBA fans missed out on a budding star last season.

Chet Holmgren, who was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, impressed fans in the Summer League last season but suffered a Lisfranc injury in August and missed the entire 2022-23 season.

The team was optimistic about him returning for the 2023 Summer League, and that hope came to fruition Monday night when the Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 95-85.

Holmgren put up 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 29 minutes. Fans on Twitter praised this performance and were just happy to see the former Gonzaga star back in action.

Julian Champagnie Dominates After Earning Contract

Julian Champagnie turned a 15-game stint as a two-way player at the end of the 2022-23 season into a four-year, $12 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs. If his first contest in the Summer League is any indication, that was a smart move by the organization.

Champagnie dazzled in the Spurs' 98-77 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, leading all scorers with 30 points and adding eight rebounds and four steals to his statistic line.

His performance had fans excited about his potential with the Spurs next season.

Jamie Jaquez Jr Shows His Ability At Next Level

The Miami Heat selected Jamie Jaquez Jr. with the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and it appears the four-year collegiate player is up to the task.

The 22-year-old played 22 minutes in the Heat's 107-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, leading all scorers with 22 points and adding three rebounds and an assist.

This performance had fans prioritizing the soon-to-be rookie as a long-term piece in Miami.

Chase Audige Impresses in Bench Role

Jaquez Jr. wasn't the only impressive Heat rookie.

Chase Audige, fresh off bringing a historically inept Northwestern team to prominence, did not hear his name called at the Draft but may have team's regretting that oversight.

The guard played 20 minutes and put up 18 points, adding a rebound and an assist as well. What was most impressive was his efficiency, as he was 6-9 on field goals, 4-7 on three-pointers and a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line.

Fans on Twitter were excited to see him get an opportunity and how he could be the next undrafted star for the Heat.

The Summer League picks up again on Wednesday.