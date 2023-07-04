X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Chet Holmgren, Top Players from Cali, Utah Day 1

    Jack MurrayJuly 4, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 3: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz during the 2023 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League on July 3, 2023 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA Summer League is officially here, and 10 teams saw action in Utah and Sacramento.

    The night saw the return of Chet Holmgren, as well as some debut performances from recent draft picks. Also, some undrafted players showcased why team's made a mistake not taking them a few weeks ago.

    Here is a look at what Twitter was focused on as NBA action returned to screens worldwide.

    Chet Holmgren Picks Up Where He Left Off

    NBA fans missed out on a budding star last season.

    Chet Holmgren, who was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, impressed fans in the Summer League last season but suffered a Lisfranc injury in August and missed the entire 2022-23 season.

    The team was optimistic about him returning for the 2023 Summer League, and that hope came to fruition Monday night when the Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 95-85.

    Holmgren put up 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 29 minutes. Fans on Twitter praised this performance and were just happy to see the former Gonzaga star back in action.

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Chet Holmgren, Top Players from Cali, Utah Day 1
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    Chet Holmgren block 🚫<br>Hunter Maldonado and-1 😤<br><br>Watch the Salt Lake City Summer League LIVE on NBA TV. <a href="https://t.co/6iQBfY6x0G">pic.twitter.com/6iQBfY6x0G</a>

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Chet Holmgren 2nd quarter:<br><br>10 PTS<br>5-7 shooting<br>2 RBD<br>1 BLK<br>7 minutes

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    This two-handed rejection by Chet Holmgren 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/U9Z3coVSsx">pic.twitter.com/U9Z3coVSsx</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in the Summer League <a href="https://t.co/7tenjDNgG4">pic.twitter.com/7tenjDNgG4</a>

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Chet Holmgren looked like a guy who hadn't played in a year for most of the first quarter and like a guy who can make an impact for the Thunder this season since.

    TF @ThunderFocus

    Chet Holmgren in his return <br><br>15 points <br>6/13 shooting <br>9 rebounds<br>4 BLOCKS<br>27 minutes <br><br>He's backkk ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/xFoWwwfX48">pic.twitter.com/xFoWwwfX48</a>

    Cooper Jones @CooperJNBA

    "yeaaaah cheddar 🧀"<br><br>Seems like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander liked what he saw from Chet Holmgren today ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/PszOy6ERJ8">pic.twitter.com/PszOy6ERJ8</a>

    Julian Champagnie Dominates After Earning Contract

    Julian Champagnie turned a 15-game stint as a two-way player at the end of the 2022-23 season into a four-year, $12 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs. If his first contest in the Summer League is any indication, that was a smart move by the organization.

    Champagnie dazzled in the Spurs' 98-77 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, leading all scorers with 30 points and adding eight rebounds and four steals to his statistic line.

    His performance had fans excited about his potential with the Spurs next season.

    Spurs_Muse @spurs_muse

    Our guys were HOOPIN' tonight 🔥<br><br>Julian Champagnie: <br>30 PTS | 8 RBS | 4 STL<br><br>Dominick Barlow:<br>24 PTS | 11 RBS | 2 BLK<br><br>Young guys are GROWN 😤 <a href="https://t.co/72jkNtPi13">pic.twitter.com/72jkNtPi13</a>

    Ty Jäger @TheTyJager

    The Spurs took full advantage of grabbing talent from the 2022 NBA Draft Class.<br><br>9th Pick - Jeremy Sochan<br>20th Pick - Malaki Branham<br>25th Pick - Blake Wesley<br>Undrafted - Dominick Barlow<br>Undrafted - Julian Champagnie

    Stephen Gertz @Stephen_Gertz

    Seeing Julian Champagnie (Spurs) take on Bryce McGowens (Hornets) in the NBA California Classic Summer League gives me a little bit of "what if" vibes.

    Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

    First play of Summer League for the Spurs is Blake Wesley running pick and roll and Julian Champagnie picking and popping for three.<br><br>Then Wesley takes it strong to the cup.

    Angelo 🧱 @AGLR_23

    The ✨ Julian Champagnie✨ effect <a href="https://t.co/t6URM1OVpg">pic.twitter.com/t6URM1OVpg</a>

    Patrick Arsenault @parsenault19

    Julian Champagnie contract eval:<br><br>4-year $12M with San Antonio Spurs<br><br>Current Calculated Contract Value = $8.5M<br>Actual Base Value Signed = $2.8M<br>Actual Average Value = $3M <a href="https://t.co/4BLeP5Nt0g">pic.twitter.com/4BLeP5Nt0g</a>

    Jamie Jaquez Jr Shows His Ability At Next Level

    The Miami Heat selected Jamie Jaquez Jr. with the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and it appears the four-year collegiate player is up to the task.

    The 22-year-old played 22 minutes in the Heat's 107-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, leading all scorers with 22 points and adding three rebounds and an assist.

    This performance had fans prioritizing the soon-to-be rookie as a long-term piece in Miami.

    devin 🏀🍥 @devinjohnson721

    Imma be honest, I'd value keeping Jamie Jaquez Jr in a trade for dame over Jovic. Just feel like he has a higher ceiling

    Frankred @Bigfrankred

    If you think the Miami Heat are giving up Jamie Jaquez Jr. Your "nuts", the Heat kill the NBA draft every year.

    mcbuckets @creatorjordan23

    Jamie Jaquez Jr. catching bodies first day of Summer League.

    BIG SLICK @FlossOnEm

    Jamie Jaquez Jr is NBA ready right now. Killing in summer league already.

    Chase Audige Impresses in Bench Role

    Jaquez Jr. wasn't the only impressive Heat rookie.

    Chase Audige, fresh off bringing a historically inept Northwestern team to prominence, did not hear his name called at the Draft but may have team's regretting that oversight.

    The guard played 20 minutes and put up 18 points, adding a rebound and an assist as well. What was most impressive was his efficiency, as he was 6-9 on field goals, 4-7 on three-pointers and a perfect 2-2 from the free throw line.

    Fans on Twitter were excited to see him get an opportunity and how he could be the next undrafted star for the Heat.

    Northwestern Basketball @NUMensBball

    18 points<br>6-9, 4-7 3FG<br>1 rebound, 1 assist<br><br>Solid day of work for Chase Audige in his summer league debut. <a href="https://t.co/Vkbt2RuR5l">pic.twitter.com/Vkbt2RuR5l</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    Triple. Steal. Dunk. <a href="https://twitter.com/ChaseAudige?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChaseAudige</a> is hoopin' 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/RRglsSQByi">pic.twitter.com/RRglsSQByi</a>

    Inside NU @insidenu

    Chase Audige's final stats from the summer league opener:<br>18 points<br>6-of-9 shooting<br>4-of-7 from deep<br><br>He's already destined to average 20 ppg vs the Celtics in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/CDk2RbbcEb">https://t.co/CDk2RbbcEb</a>

    Gabriela Carroll @gablcarroll

    me watching chase audige play well in summer league <a href="https://t.co/Fai5ITprE5">pic.twitter.com/Fai5ITprE5</a>

    Alex Cervantes @CervantesPAlex

    The Chase Audige agenda is thriving rn. Stock is absolutely soaring

    Austin @ChefTrillie_

    Give Chase Audige a contract before someone steals him

    Jonda @Jondaaa_

    CHASE AUDIGE BELONGS IN THE NBA!!!!

    The Summer League picks up again on Wednesday.