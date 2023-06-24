X

    Thunder Hopeful Chet Holmgren Will Play in 2023 NBA Summer League After Foot Injury

    Jack MurrayJune 24, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 09: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder speaks to fans before his team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center on April 09, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
    Ian Maule/Getty Images

    After missing the entire 2022-23 season, Chet Holmgren appears to be ready for action.

    Holmgren, the 2022 second overall pick, missed the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during a pro-am game in August. When asked about how the rookie is doing, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti expressed optimism about Holmgren's potential return for the NBA Summer League.

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    Sam Presti said "it's our hope that [Chet Holmgren] will be out there [at summer league]" adds Chet is doing great.

    Holmgren played five games in the Summer League last year, averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 26.2 minutes. He likely injured himself during the Jamal Crawford CrawsOver pro-am game that was stopped early due to unsafe court conditions.

    His injury recovery has progressed well, and he was seen dunking in March. He received praise from Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who said that Holmgren 'wants to prove himself to the world.'

    Holmgren was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021 and played one season at Gonzaga, averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in 32 games for the Bulldogs. His presence could be huge for a Thunder team that is young and developing after going 40-42 in 22-23.

    Presti's optimism is a great sign that this could be coming soon. The NBA Summer League begins July 7th.

