Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Never Even Want to Attempt' Chasing 73 Wins Record Again

Draymond Green was a major reason the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors won an NBA-record 73 games during the regular season.

He also never wants to go through a similar experience.

"If you told me today, y'all can win 73 games next year and actually close the deal and win a championship, I may say, 'No, I'm cool,'" he said during an appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George (2:02:50 mark) " … Because the price to pay to actually get through that, I'm not sure it's worth it."

Those Warriors broke the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' wins record by a single victory. But that Bulls team, which was led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, got something 2015-16 Golden State didn't.

The all-important championship ring.

Golden State barely made it past the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 3-1 comeback in the Western Conference Finals and then lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a thrilling seven-game NBA Finals.

"When I say I may not take it, you gotta think, you're being thrust into a playoff environment every game of the year," Green said (2:05:00 mark). "And just the toll it takes, that's when I first started graying that year. Just like the toll that it takes. I'm just not sure it's worth it. Now I'll take the championship, but 73, they can have. I never want to do it again. Never even want to attempt to do it again."

He explained the Warriors got the best shot from every team they played and that there was extra motivation to play through injuries. In fact, he said he suffered a concussion late in the season but played through it in an effort to achieve the record.

Fortunately for Green and the rest of the Warriors' core, they still won a handful of championships to help make up for their 2016 NBA Finals loss.

The Michigan State product was part of four championship teams in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and will have the opportunity to add another title to his resume because he re-signed with the only NBA team he has ever known this offseason.

But don't sign him up for another 73-win pursuit.