Report: WWE's Logan Paul, Girlfriend Nina Agdal Engaged After Dating for Over a Year

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Logan Paul may have come up short in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match during Saturday's premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, but he still has a reason to celebrate.

According to TMZ, Paul got engaged to his girlfriend Nina Agdal while vacationing at Italy's Lake Como on Sunday.

The two of them had been dating for over a year, beginning their relationship last May after meeting at an NYC event and hitting it off immediately.

The engagement is surely something that will help Paul get his mind off the bumps and bruises he took during the match on Saturday:

It is not yet known when Paul will make his next WWE appearance, but with SummerSlam right around the corner on Aug. 5, he could be back in the ring sooner rather than later.

