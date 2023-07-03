Report: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Among Matches Planned for WWE SummerSlam 2023

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the first time in more than three years, Roman Reigns took a clean pin at Saturday's Money in the Bank live event.

The man responsible for that pin, Jey Uso, is reportedly set to get a major spotlight as a result.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (h/t Ian Carey of F4WOnline.com) reported Reigns vs. Uso is one of six matches currently locked in for the SummerSlam card next month.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Gunther vs Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Meltzer also reported Logan Paul will have an "in-ring showcase" but it is unclear who his opponent will be at the event.

The Reigns-Uso storyline has been building for years, with Uso becoming the Tribal Chief's "right-hand man" before the cousins had a falling out. The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa over the weekend at Money in the Bank, marking Reigns' first pinfall loss since December 2019.

Dubbed the "Bloodline Civil War" by WWE, the family battle was a long time coming as Reigns' abusive and increasingly paranoid behavior fractured the most dominant faction in recent WWE history. The first to go was Sami Zayn, who turned on Reigns at the Royal Rumble, leading to Zayn and Kevin Owens defeating The Usos at WrestleMania for the undisputed tag team championships.

The loss to Zayn and Owens created friction between Reigns and the Usos, with the Bloodline trying and failing on multiple occasions to regain tag team gold. Jimmy Uso first turned on Reigns at Night of Champions in May, leading to Jey having to make a choice between his brother and cousin.

Jey eventually sided with his brother last month to set up Saturday's familial battle, which nearly blew the roof off the O2 Arena as the Usos earned the victory. It will be interesting to see whether Jimmy Uso has any hard feelings about Jey being the one chosen to face Reigns one-on-one when he was the first to push back against his cousin.

Elsewhere on the card, the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar feud will reach its logical conclusion as they have a rubber match at WWE's premier summer event. Rhodes signaled he is back to full health after ripping the cast off his (kayfabe) broken arm suffered at the hands of Lesnar during his match against Dominik Mysterio over the weekend.

Stratus and Lynch will also likely blow off a months-long feud that continued in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. It's possible—if not likely—the match will be the final one of Stratus' storied career. The 47-year-old returned in February for a surprisingly lengthy return, and it would make sense if her exit coincided with the end of her feud with Lynch.

Baszler set up the feud with Rousey over the weekend, turning on her longtime friend to hand the WWE women's tag team championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. It's almost certain we'll hear from Baszler this week on Raw or SmackDown, where she will get to explain her actions.

McIntyre also used MITB as a launching pad for his feud with GUNTHER, hitting a Claymore on the intercontinental champion after he retained his title in a win over Matt Riddle.

