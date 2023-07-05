Guessing Every NBA Team's Top Free-Agent Target Right Now

0 of 30

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA free-agent market opened with its typical frenzy.



It was fun while it lasted, but things have nearly stalled out at this point.



There are more fireworks to follow, though they'll come on the trade market. And until the Association learns the fates of Damian Lillard and James Harden, things could continue moving at a sluggish pace, since no one wants to do anything that could jeopardize their ability to land a difference-maker.



Still, front offices have work to do, whether that's putting contingency plans in place, checking the bargain bins or mulling a move for the (relatively) notable names left on the market.

While these decisions are always fluid, we're taking a punt at each team's top free-agent target who's still on the board.

