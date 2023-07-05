Guessing Every NBA Team's Top Free-Agent Target Right Now

Guessing Every NBA Team's Top Free-Agent Target Right NowJuly 5, 2023
The 2023 NBA free-agent market opened with its typical frenzy.
It was fun while it lasted, but things have nearly stalled out at this point.
There are more fireworks to follow, though they'll come on the trade market. And until the Association learns the fates of Damian Lillard and James Harden, things could continue moving at a sluggish pace, since no one wants to do anything that could jeopardize their ability to land a difference-maker.
Still, front offices have work to do, whether that's putting contingency plans in place, checking the bargain bins or mulling a move for the (relatively) notable names left on the market.
While these decisions are always fluid, we're taking a punt at each team's top free-agent target who's still on the board.
Atlanta Hawks: Justise Winslow
If the Hawks have a splashy move in them, it will have to come on the trade market. Keep an eye on Pascal Siakam, apparently.
As for free agency, Atlanta is scouring the bargain bin for cheap sources of depth and defense. Justise Winslow might scratch both itches, so long as the Hawks are fine with the fact that he's not a scoring threat whatsoever (career 41.2/31.5/63.8 shooting slash).
With his limited offensive punch probably resulting in a minimum price tag, though, the 27-year-old could be a secretly serviceable fit.
Atlanta needs more stoppers to beef up its 22nd-ranked defense, and he'd be a versatile chess piece with quickness on the perimeter and strength in the post. He could also be a sneaky fun way of supplying some playmaking in the non-Trae Young minutes.
Boston Celtics: Grant Williams
For much of the past calendar year, Grant Williams' return to Boston landed somewhere between up in the air and improbable.
It seemingly entered impossible territory once the Shamrocks brokered a blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porziņģis, crowding a frontcourt rotation that already didn't always have a spot for Williams this past season.
And yet, the 24-year-old appears to be the latest player trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency. There wasn't a ton of cap space to begin with this offseason, and most have already spent it elsewhere. His list of potential landing spots hasn't entirely dried up, but it dwindles by the day.
At this rate, it probably makes sense for Boston to just match whatever offer sheet he finds. Even if the Celtics don't envision a significant role for Williams, they could bring him back as an asset—on both the court and the trade market.
Brooklyn Nets: Frank Ntilikina
The Nets might be in a holding pattern until the Damian Lillard sweepstakes are decided, but if they do take any dart throws, they could do worse than putting a non-guaranteed pact in front of Frank Ntilikina.
Their backcourt ranks aren't exactly robust now, and they'll get thinner moving forward. Spencer Dinwiddie is a placeholder, Ben Simmons is a question mark (at best) and Dennis Smith Jr. is signed for a single season.
Granted, it's unlikely Ntilikina, 24, would do much (if anything) to fill that void, but the Nets would be out very little (if anything) by bringing him in for a closer look.
He'd be interesting if he ever found an offensive niche—admittedly, the longest of long shots after failing to do so through six NBA seasons—because he's such an effective stopper.
Charlotte Hornets: P.J. Washington
For the Hornets, who lost 55 games this past season, talent retention wouldn't seem to be a top priority. But given the woeful job this organization has done with drafting and developing talent—LaMelo Ball aside—Charlotte can't possibly let P.J. Washington slip out of its grasp.
The 24-year-old might be the proverbial jack of all trades and master of none, but put that archetype on a winning team and suddenly the same player is called a glue guy. Stardom may never be a part of his NBA story, but he checks a lot of boxes (especially on the offensive end) for being a high-level support player.
If Charlotte had bigger fish to chase, it could let Washington linger in restricted free agency while knowing it could match any offer he receives. Since the Hornets don't, they should prioritize the versatile forward and give him a reason to feel comfortable about committing to this core.
Chicago Bulls: Trendon Watford
It says a lot about the current state of affairs in the Windy City that one of the earliest reactions to Nikola Vučević's three-year, $60 million extension was that the contract felt movable should Chicago ever opt to pull the plug.
The Bulls have been hovering on the brink of a rebuild ever since losing Lonzo Ball to a knee injury, so they can never neglect the future.
One could argue that's a reason to prioritize Ayo Dosunmu's restricted free agency, but Chicago has alternatives. Since the combo guard is restricted, the Bulls can let the market determine his worth. If it winds up richer than they want to pay, they could let him walk and feel the backcourt is already sufficiently stocked.
It's hard to imagine they'd have the same read on their frontcourt, as Vučević is already in his 30s and Andre Drummond will get there in August.
If Chicago wants another big for short-term depth and maybe more in the future, it should target Trendon Watford. He's an energetic combo big who only turns 23 in November. He's put up good numbers on some bad Portland teams—7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.1 minutes this past season—but it shouldn't cost the Bulls much to find out whether that production is legit.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Mo Bamba
Cleveland's twin-tower tandem of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen wobbled more than the team would like during its first playoff run.
On a directly related note, the Cavs might be "more open to trading Jarrett Allen than advertised," per NBA insider Marc Stein.
That twosome shrinks Cleveland's offensive spacing, and newcomer Damian Jones won't change that. Mo Bamba could, though. The 7-footer has splashed better than 38 percent of his long-range looks each of the past two seasons.
If nothing else, he'd give this frontcourt a different look, as the Cavs could gain shooting without sacrificing size, like they'd have to do if they want any small-ball 5 minutes from Georges Niang.
Bamba's skill set is limited, but he's long, shoots threes and blocks shots. That's an interesting combination for a 25-year-old, and one Cleveland could want a closer look at.
Dallas Mavericks: Grant Williams
If this summer was supposed to help the Mavericks climb the ladder out West, it's tough to find the source of that elevation. Kyrie Irving is back, but Dallas wilted after landing him at the trade deadline. Seth Curry is entering his third tour of duty with the Mavs, but he's a shooting specialist. Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper could help, but they're rookies.
Dallas has done decent work, but its offseason needs some oomph. Prying Grant Williams out of Boston could provide that.
The Mavs' interest in the versatile swingman "remains strong," per The Athletic's Tim Cato, as it should. Dallas desperately needs more three-and-D talent to put around Irving and Luka Dončić, and Williams fits that label as well as any free agent.
The 24-year-old can cycle through defensive assignments without missing a beat, and he's shot 40.3 percent from range since the start of 2021-22.
Denver Nuggets: T.J. Warren
For the first time in franchise history, the Nuggets finally solved the championship puzzle this past season. Repeating the feat won't be easy after a couple of key pieces moved on in free agency, namely Bruce Brown and Jeff Green.
Even if you bake in some development for Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, Denver's bench group looks practically punch-less. That should be motivation enough to take a flier on T.J. Warren, who saw meaningful minutes for the first time in three years this past season after a brutal stretch of foot injuries.
If the 29-year-old merely found his wind this past year, maybe next season is when he starts to more resemble his pre-injury self. His days as a near-20-point scorer might be behind him, but if he's healthy, he could be an efficient double-digit scorer on the second unit.
Detroit Pistons: Darius Bazley
While the Pistons haven't had a silent summer, it's been a mostly quiet offseason in the Motor City—and that's fine. With a young nucleus like Detroit is in the process of growing, patience is the only way to proceed.
Why not take a gamble on Darius Bazley? He may not have many defined NBA skills at this point, but he is 23 years old with NBA tools, so maybe he becomes interesting at some point.
At worst, he's a long, bouncy athlete who can fly in transition and switch on defense. At best, he finds his offensive niche as a play finisher feasting off chances created by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Co.
Golden State Warriors: Dario Šarić
Beyond keeping Draymond Green in the Bay, free agency never figured to offer much utility to Golden State. The Warriors were way over the luxury tax before the offseason even started, so they've been bargain-hunting from the moment they've started examining this class.
Dario Šarić emerged as an early target and "remains the prime target," per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. He has other suitors—turns out NBA teams like 6'10" players who can pass, shoot and rebound—but that shouldn't stop Golden State from making a significant pursuit.
The Warriors may not have more than minimum money to offer, but they could craft an enticing sales pitch around filling an important role on a contender. With his IQ and ability to process things at a rapid rate, the 29-year-old wouldn't have trouble commanding a rotation role.
Houston Rockets: Kelly Oubre Jr.
Every year, certain free agents slip through the cracks and never find the money they imagined would be awaiting them. Kelly Oubre Jr. appears to be suffering this fate.
Despite averaging a career-best 20.3 points this past season—and 15-plus each of the four campaigns prior—his name has barely been mentioned since the market opened.
The 27-year-old may not be the most consistent player around or particularly adept from distance (career 33 percent), but you'd think someone with his physical tools and scoring punch would've gotten a look by now.
Houston would be wise to pounce. The Rockets clearly want to be much more competitive next season—they threw ungodly amounts of money at Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks after all—and Oubre would give them another athletic option on the wing.
Meanwhile, he might find enough floor time to better improve his stock ahead of his next re-entry into the market.
Indiana Pacers: Anthony Lamb
It feels strange to say this about a team that isn't a lock for the play-in tournament next season, but the Pacers' roster looks pretty convincing on paper. They have multiple interesting options at all five spots, and their depth is such that anyone they sign at this point probably isn't seeing guaranteed money.
If a partial guarantee could get Anthony Lamb to the Circle City, that could be an intriguing way to fill out the roster.
The 25-year-old opened last season on a two-way contract in Golden State and ended it by seeing action in six of the Warriors' playoff games.
Lamb defends multiple spots, plays with tons of energy and just shot 36.7 percent from distance. He could be helpful to have as a depth piece for both forward spots.
Los Angeles Clippers: Terence Davis
The Clippers are probably in a holding pattern until the James Harden sweepstakes get resolved, but if they wanted to make a move, getting younger and more athletic on the wings wouldn't be the worst idea.
Terence Davis wouldn't have guaranteed minutes in L.A., but his streak scoring could help. He's unpredictable, but his good nights are legitimately great. He had five 20-point outbursts this past season. In those contests, he shot 61.4 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from distance.
The 26-year-old might lack the reliability to hold down a regular spot in the rotation, but those scoring spurts could be needed on the off-chance L.A. has to cover for an injured star.
Los Angeles Lakers: Bismack Biyombo
The Lakers have quietly—or as quiet as a marquee franchise can be—had a strong offseason. They re-signed the players they needed to retain (Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell), and they targeted external names to provide support (Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish).
Looking at this roster, though, it could use another big, particularly one who's more reliable on defense than Hayes. Bismack Biyombo could fill that opening while checking boxes for physicality and paint protection on the second unit.
The 30-year-old doesn't have much offense to speak of, but his defense is about as disruptive as it gets.
Of the 367 players to log 500-plus minutes this past season, only Defensive Player of the Year winner Jaren Jackson Jr. bettered Biyombo's 9.0 block percentage.
Memphis Grizzlies: Kelly Oubre Jr.
The Grizzlies made a bold move this offseason, but it wasn't for the lanky, athletic wing player so many have connected this club with in the past. Instead, they snagged emotional leader and dynamic defender Marcus Smart out of Boston, immediately beefing up their defense but also potentially committing them to rolling out a perimeter trio of the 6'3" Smart, 6'3" Ja Morant and 6'5" Desmond Bane, who you may have heard doesn't have the longest wingspan.
Memphis could use more length on the wings. More athleticism and shot-making in those spots, too. Basically, it could use someone like Kelly Oubre Jr., who might sense a chance to improve his stock by contributing to a contending team like the Grizzlies.
If he could just nudge his outside shooting up a few percentage points, he'd be a bouncy, three-and-D wing who can find his own shot when needed. But he has to get more efficient, and maybe that'd be easier to do playing off of scoring threats like Morant and Bane.
Miami Heat: Christian Wood
The Heat remain in wait-and-see mode with Damian Lillard, which might cost them a shot at Christian Wood, if his market ever wakes up. Then again, it's been dormant for a reason.
The 27-year-old is a skilled scoring big man, possessing the kind of size-ability combo you'd think would have teams tripping over themselves to sign. Yet, he has played for seven different clubs in seven NBA seasons, because it's unclear if any of his attributes actually help you win. His defense is indifferent at best, and his playmaking is nonexistent (career 1.5 assists and 1.5 turnovers).
That's all the stuff that could scare other suitors away, though. And if it does, Miami could pounce on a bargain with the confidence head coach Erik Spoelstra would find ways to utilize the things Wood does well.
The Heat need a scoring lift, and he is a 6'10" big with handles, a jump shot and athleticism. Miami has done a lot with far less talented players.
Milwaukee Bucks: Kendrick Nunn
The Bucks avoided disaster this summer, as they found the funds needed to bring back Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez (and, surprisingly, Jae Crowder, too). Still, given the manner in which they were swiftly dispatched by the eighth-seeded Heat in the playoffs, they needed to do more than simply run it back.
The problem is they need to make changes on a limited budget. That's never easy. They did, however, add Malik Beasley for cheap, addressing a need for more shooting. They could find extra shot-creation by adding Kendrick Nunn at a discount.
The 27-year-old lost the 2021-22 campaign to a knee injury and spent last season getting his legs back under him. His numbers hardly leaped off the page (7.1 points and 1.3 assists in 13.8 minutes), but if they had, he would've landed well outside of Milwaukee's price range.
If Nunn is healthy now, he could be ready to get back to being who he was before the injury: someone who put up 15 points on 45.8/36.4/88.1 shooting with 3.0 assists against 1.6 turnovers in his first two NBA seasons.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell
The Timberwolves have made a few smart investments outside the organization, boosting the offense with Shake Milton and the defense with Troy Brown Jr. Now, it's time to turn the attention back in-house and re-sign Jaylen Nowell.
Had someone wanted to overpay him, it would've made sense to let him walk. After all, he raised a few eyebrows for the wrong reasons this past season, most notably by completely cratering as a long-distance shooter (28.9 percent, down from 39.4 the previous season).
Still, that overpayment never happened, and at this stage, it's unlikely it will. So, the smart move for Minnesota now is keeping Nowell and seeing if he can get that three-ball back on track. If he does, he could be a helpful spark plug to have, since he has some on-ball utility and mid-range shot-making already in his bag.
New Orleans Pelicans: Will Barton
The Pelicans, who've also eyeballed Damian Lillard, per B/R's Chris Haynes, could be another squad stuck in this stalemate. Still, their interest in the Blazers star suggests they might want to beef up their collection of playmakers.
That isn't Will Barton's primary role, but he has shined as a secondary shot-creator in the past. While he never found his footing in 2022-23—he was traded last July, waived in February and signed a week later—his struggles could create a clearance opportunity for the right buyer.
Travel back just one season, and you'll see Barton was an offensive asset for the 2021-22 Nuggets. His averages included 14.7 points on 43.8/36.5/80.3 shooting and 3.9 assists against 1.8 turnovers.
If the 32-year-old bounced back anywhere near that level in New Orleans, the Pelicans would address shot-creating and shooting needs in a single, discounted deal.
New York Knicks: JaMychal Green
The Knicks already got their heavy lifting out of the way, first with Josh Hart opting in and then Donte DiVincenzo signing a four-year pact. Now, they need to fill in a few cracks, starting with the one created by Obi Toppin's absence.
New York doesn't need a major-minutes option behind Julius Randle, since—as Toppin could attest—there isn't much floor time to be found behind the All-NBA forward. JaMychal Green would handle 15-ish minutes per night just fine.
The 33-year-old is a quick thinker on offense, a capable switcher on defense and, typically, an above-average shooter from distance. If his shooting holds up—he's hit 37-plus percent from range in four of the past five seasons—he could add a stretch element to this frontcourt's attack.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Kelly Oubre Jr.
While the Thunder are clearly in no hurry to climb the Western Conference standings—their lone pull from free agency, Jack White, has just 17 NBA games under his belt—they have to know the ascension could start at any time.
Frankly, the gears started moving already last season, when they reeled off 40 wins without Chet Holmgren, who finally looks recovered from a Lisfranc injury suffered in August.
If Oklahoma City wants to give this group a chance, it should at least consider adding Kelly Oubre Jr. to the mix. It almost certainly won't cost much at this juncture, and if things go sideways for any reason, the Thunder could always shop him for even more draft assets than they already have.
He could be an asset in the open court—Oklahoma City played at the third-fastest pace this past season—and a capable finisher on the receiving end of deliveries from Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Orlando Magic: Trendon Watford
The Magic don't have any glaring needs—at least none that could be solved at this stage of free agency—but they, arguably, could use another depth piece up front.
Look past Paolo Banchero and there isn't much at power forward. Joe Ingles is 35 years old, Jonathan Isaac is always injured and Chuma Okeke is a sub-40 percent shooter for his career. The center spot is stronger with Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner, but Goga Bitadze is by no means a clear-cut keeper.
If Orlando has questions with any of these bigs—let alone a few of them—then it would make sense to give Trendon Watford a look.
While Portland's second-half tank jobs may have elevated his production, he's put up some interesting numbers in two seasons there. In 2022-23, he was a per-36-minutes supplier of 14 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists, plus 39.1 percent shooter from distance.
Philadelphia 76ers: Paul Reed
The Sixers are effectively stalled on two fronts, since they could be trading away James Harden and trading for Damian Lillard (maybe even in the same swap).
Maybe this break in the action should nudge Philadelphia toward getting a new deal done for Paul Reed. The Sixers don't necessarily have any reason to rush, since they can match any offer sheet he signs, but letting someone else set his market could result in his inking something Philly doesn't want to match.
Letting the 24-year-old walk would be a bummer, especially after the Sixers just saw that he can fill a significant role in a playoff rotation. He lacks some polish and isn't super-consistent, but he's big, mobile, athletic and energetic.
Reed is worth having in a vacuum, but even more critical to keep when Philly has no one else behind Joel Embiid, who has yet to clear the 70-game mark in a single season.
Phoenix Suns: Derrick Jones Jr.
Considering how little the Suns had at their disposal for free agency, they've done remarkably well. No one has gotten more mileage out of minimum deals, which have helped bring in (deep breath): Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu.
If Phoenix isn't finished, it could be worth seeing whether Derrick Jones Jr. has interest in returning to where he started his NBA career. The market has overlooked the bouncy swingman so far, and since he's a non-center without a jumper, it could remain that way.
Jones, 26, might be able to find more than minimum money elsewhere, but signing cheap with the Suns could be smart. It would not only let him chase a championship, but if he carved out a prominent role in the rotation, it could also get him paid down the line.
He could look very good as an absurdly athletic finisher and do-it-all defender.
Portland Trail Blazers: Udoka Azubuike
Once Damian Lillard is finally moved, Portland could be staring in the face of a years-long rebuild. The Blazers, who have lottery protection on the first-round pick they owe the Chicago Bulls thorough 2028, should be prepared for a multi-season stay at the bottom of the standings.
That should preclude them from spending any real money now (well, beyond Jerami Grant's massive new deal, which they plan to honor), but they should be in the market for cheap fliers on young players.
Udoka Azubuike, 23, might not even require a fully guaranteed contract after making just 68 appearances over three seasons in Utah.
While he wouldn't have the greatest odds of becoming a keeper in Portland, maybe his size and interior activity could be useful. After all, the Blazers will need a new big man, since there's no sense in keeping Jusuf Nurkić around for the post-Lillard rebuild.
Sacramento Kings: Matisse Thybulle
The Kings came into this offseason with one obvious objective: fixing their defense.
Even with a historically efficient offense, Sacramento finished just eighth in net rating, because it was so brutal on defense. The Kings wound up 24th in defensive efficiency, worst among all postseason participants—play-in teams included.
Sacramento hasn't done much to address that weakness yet, though. Chris Duarte and rookie Colby Jones will help, but they aren't lockdown defenders. Matisse Thybulle is.
The 26-year-old is also so limited on offense that teams have let him languish in restricted free agency this long, but the Kings have enough firepower to reasonably conclude they can live with those limitations. Their defensive needs are also so dire they might feel they have no other choice.
San Antonio Spurs: Ayo Dosunmu
The Spurs had a magical draft night, but they've kept mostly quiet ever since.
They facilitated the three-team trade that routed Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers and re-signed some of their own free agents (most notably Tre Jones), but they've largely stayed on the sidelines.
By waiting out the market, though, maybe they've positioned themselves to swipe a player like Ayo Dosunmu. The 2021-22 All-Rookie second-teamer could get squeezed out of a crowded backcourt in Chicago, and San Antonio has nothing to lose by tying up its space in an offer sheet. It's not like the Spurs were wheeling and dealing in free agency anyway.
If San Antonio could work its developmental magic on the 23-year-old (specifically with his outside shot), it could turn him into a real asset.
Dosunmu is a tone-setting defender who is exceptionally skilled around the basket. Utilizing him as a ball-screener would help his talents shine whether he was rolling to the rim or creating off the catch.
Toronto Raptors: Aaron Holiday
The Raptors lost both Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton to free agency. That could easily put them in the point guard market even though they signed Dennis Schröder and gave Markquis Nowell a two-way deal.
Aaron Holiday, 26, is worth a closer look. While he is well-traveled—four different teams in the past four seasons—he's been productive wherever he's played. He is a career 37.7 percent shooter from distance with more than twice as many assists (2.2) as turnovers (1.0).
If Schröder gets the starting gig vacated by VanVleet, Holiday could easily challenge for the backup minutes behind him. If nothing else, he'd be good camp competition for Malachi Flynn.
Utah Jazz: Ish Smith
The Jazz are very much a team in transition, but they're also aiming to be competitive. If they weren't, it wouldn't have made sense to extend Jordan Clarkson or acquire John Collins.
Utah is pushing for better days sooner than later, so it could get good mileage out of having a locker room leader like Ish Smith.
The recently crowned NBA champ, 35, has a wealth of information to pass along, and he knows the business side of basketball as well as anyone after having suited up for a record 13 different teams.
Smith wouldn't see the floor much barring some emergency situation, but if the Jazz needed spot minutes from him, he could deliver tenacious defense and expert ball control.
Washington Wizards: Ömer Yurtseven
The Wizards are starting over. Finally.
Bradley Beal's overdue exit should send this squad steamrolling into an organizational overhaul—re-signing Kyle Kuzma was (hopefully) about retaining an asset—and the Wizards should pause from spending money on just about anyone.
The lone exception is a player like Ömer Yurtseven, who isn't established enough to command any kind of coin but flashed just enough potential to pique this club's interest.
The 25-year-old has hardly played at this level (789 career minutes), but what he's shown has been intriguing: 15.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per 36 minutes.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.