Eagles' Devon Allen Says He's Fastest in NFL, Won't 'Roast' Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen's on-field bonafides don't compare to Tyreek Hill or DK Metcalf. After all, he's a 28-year-old just attempting to make the roster after a yearslong hiatus.

That said, when it comes to being the fastest wide receiver in the NFL, Allen knows he has that in the bag.

"I definitely am," Allen told TMZ Sports when asked who is the fastest NFL receiver.

Allen is a three-time U.S. national champion and two-time Olympian, competing in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished fourth at the 2021 Summer Olympics and at last year's World Championships.

Competing last month at the USATF event in New York, Allen recorded a 13.04-second time that ranks fourth in the world for the 2023 calendar year. Hill and Metcalf have tried their hand at track-and-field in recent years, but Allen says there's a distinct difference between elite football speed and the best in the world at track-and-field.

"I'm not gonna roast those guys because what they did was impressive," Allen said, "I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school, and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy that's 6'4", 6'3", 225 [pounds]. But I think especially at the top level—top five, top 10 in the world—there's a big gap in terms of just performance."

Allen spent the 2022 season on the Eagles' practice squad after failing to make their final 53-man roster. He previously played college football at the University of Oregon, where he was also a track star.