James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Haven't 'Ruled Out' Keeping PG on Expiring Contract

James Harden may not have played his last game for the Philadelphia 76ers after all.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Sixers have not ruled out Harden returning to the team after the All-Star guard requested a trade late last month.

"They haven't internally ruled this out, that the idea that they could try to mend some fences," Windhorst said Monday on Get Up. "Now, initially you can say, 'Well, look, he asked for a trade away from the Rockets, made life miserable in Houston, they end up having to trade him. He basically started acting out and then asked for a trade in Brooklyn, but he made it clear he wanted out, they had to move on.' There's no scenario in which if he wants to make life miserable for the 76ers that they wouldn't have to move on.

"The only difference is that now he's not in the middle of a long-term contract. He is now going to be on an expiring contract, and he's got to use this season to prove that he gets another deal. So, I believe he will be off of the 76ers, I suspect he will be a Clipper. But if they can't find anything, it hasn't been ruled out internally in Philadelphia that they could try to mend fences here. I don't think that's the most likely thing to happen, but it's on the board."

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Harden requested a trade amid a breakdown in contract talks. Harden is reportedly "extremely upset" at how the team handled his potential free agency this offseason, with the Sixers "forcing" the 2018 NBA MVP to test the market before making a long-term offer. That led to Harden growing frustrated, opting into his player option for the 2023-24 season and requesting a trade—specifically to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have reportedly already signed off on bringing Harden into the fold to create a Big Three of hometown heroes in Los Angeles.

While Harden limited his leverage by opting into his contract, Windhorst correctly notes Harden has not been above acts of petulance to get his way in the past. He traipsed across the country going to parties with Lil Baby rather than reporting to camp with the Rockets in 2020. When forcing his trade out of Brooklyn to Philadelphia in 2022, Harden began nursing a hamstring injury.

In essence, Harden is not above making life miserable for a team if he wants to leave. The damage to his reputation has already been done by his exits from Houston and Brooklyn and his continued playoff shortcomings. If Harden truly desires an exit to Los Angeles, it's likely he'll do what needs to be done to make it happen.

That said, Harden does have a longstanding relationship with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. If there's anyone around the league who has been seen as a Harden whisperer, it's Morey.

Whether the Sixers even want to mend the fences is another question entirely.