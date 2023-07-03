Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023: Men, Women's All-Time Results and Records

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Fourth of July brings many American traditions. There are fireworks. There are cookouts. And, of course, there's Joey Chestnut winning the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The event, which has become synonymous with the holiday, has been held on Coney Island in New York City every year since 1972. But it's reached new heights since Chestnut first won the Mustard Belt in 2007.

Chestnut is a 15-time men's champion of the Hot Dog Eating Contest. The 39-year-old has won every year since then, except in 2015, when he lost to Matt Stonie. But Chestnut holds the record for most hot dogs eaten (76 in 2021), and he'll look to set a new mark at this year's edition of the event Tuesday.

From 2016-21, Chestnut ate at least 70 hot dogs during the 10-minute time period each of those years. However, his total dipped to 63 in 2022, although that was still enough for him to win another title.

The women's contest has been dominated by Miki Sudo in recent years. She's won eight of the past nine iterations of the event (all but 2021), and she set a record in 2020, when she ate 48.5 hot dogs.

Like Chestnut, the 38-year-old Sudo (an eight-time winner) will be looking to repeat as champion at the 2023 edition of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which will air on ESPN on Tuesday with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Chestnut is the overwhelming favorite to again win the men's title. If he somehow doesn't, then it will be a massive upset. Because he's dominated the field with ease in recent years.

Even though Chestnut ate only 63 hot dogs in 2022 (low by his standards), no other men's eater put down more than 47.5, a mark that belonged to Geoffrey Esper. He's competing again this year, but he'll need to do better in order to take down Chestnut.

Sudo is a large favorite for the women's event. Her biggest competition is Michelle Lesco, who won the 2021 title by eating 30.75 hot dogs. But Sudo didn't compete that year because she was pregnant at the time.

The first-place finishers for both the men's and women's contest earn $10,000. So Chestnut and Sudo have racked up quite a bit of money from this event over the years, and they're both likely to earn more Tuesday.

After all, this has become a Fourth of July tradition by this point. And for Chestnut especially, it's just become expected that he's going to eat more hot dogs than anybody else every year on this American holiday.