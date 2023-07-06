Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason so Far

0 of 30

We're less than a month into the 2023 NBA offseason, but we've already witnessed a ton of action through the draft, trades and free agency.

At this point, outside potential trades of Damian Lillard and James Harden, most of the moves left on the board are minor.

So, with rosters around the league largely set ahead of training camps, it's time to open the report cards for every team and see how they fared on the tried and true A through F scale.

Like your high school English teacher, the rubric I'll use is largely subjective, but there is at least one external guide.

Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus is one of the most trusted catch-all metrics in basketball, and "estimated wins" is the cumulative version of that number (think points, rather than points per game).

During the offseason, I've kept track of how many 2022-23 estimated wins each team has added or lost, which provides a solid estimate for how the offseason went. Of course, that doesn't account for incoming rookies or overseas signees, but we still have subjectivity to fall back on.

So, with all of that out of the way, let's tear into those report cards.