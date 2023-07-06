Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason so Far

Grading Every NBA Team's Offseason so FarJuly 6, 2023
We're less than a month into the 2023 NBA offseason, but we've already witnessed a ton of action through the draft, trades and free agency.
At this point, outside potential trades of Damian Lillard and James Harden, most of the moves left on the board are minor.
So, with rosters around the league largely set ahead of training camps, it's time to open the report cards for every team and see how they fared on the tried and true A through F scale.
Like your high school English teacher, the rubric I'll use is largely subjective, but there is at least one external guide.
Dunks and Threes' estimated plus-minus is one of the most trusted catch-all metrics in basketball, and "estimated wins" is the cumulative version of that number (think points, rather than points per game).
During the offseason, I've kept track of how many 2022-23 estimated wins each team has added or lost, which provides a solid estimate for how the offseason went. Of course, that doesn't account for incoming rookies or overseas signees, but we still have subjectivity to fall back on.
So, with all of that out of the way, let's tear into those report cards.
Atlanta Hawks
Notable Additions: Rudy Gay (-0.3 EW), Kobe Bufkin (Draft)
Notable Losses: John Collins (+2.1 EW)
Since the start of the 2017-18 season—John Collins' first in the NBA—Trae Young is the only player to log more minutes in an Atlanta Hawks jersey.
When both have been on the floor, Atlanta has been plus-1.0 points per 100 possessions (compared to minus-3.1 when Young plays without Collins).
In many ways, the high-flying big man seems like the ideal No. 2 for Young and his feel and pace in the pick-and-roll. And yet, the Hawks have been trying to trade him for years.
This summer, they finally did it. And the deal amounts to little more than a salary dump.
Sure, swapping the three years left on his contract for Rudy Gay's expiring pact provides a little financial flexibility, but this has to sting for Hawks fans who've bought into Collins' upside.
And for that to be the biggest move of Atlanta's offseason (with apologies to No. 15 pick Kobe Bufkin) is a bummer.
The only thing that saves this from a dreaded "F" grade is the economics of the decision.
Grade: D
Boston Celtics
Notable Additions: Kristaps Porziņģis (+11.5 EW)
Notable Losses: Marcus Smart (+6.1 EW), Grant Williams (+2.1 EW)
Trading Marcus Smart probably hurts for Boston Celtics fans who've watched the entirety of his nine-year career. He's been a critical component of multiple deep playoff runs, secured a Defensive Player of the Year nod and made three All-Defensive teams.
And Grant Williams has quietly become a solid, three-and-D forward who might even be able to survive as a small-ball 5 in some situations.
But replacing them with Kristaps Porziņģis is undoubtedly a talent (and size) upgrade.
Porziņģis is a year-and-a-half younger than Smart, a foot taller and a significantly better scorer and floor-spacer.
Last season, Porziņģis put up career highs in points per game (23.2), assists per game (2.7) and effective field-goal percentage (56.5).
Even if Boston can't simply plug that production into where Smart's and Williams' used to be (Porziņģis' usage will almost certainly go down in 2023-24), the skills that led to it will make life easier for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Porziņģis has range out to several feet beyond the three-point line, and opposing defenses know that. Having to chase him around 30 feet from the rim will make it significantly tougher to help on Tatum or Brown's slashing.
And the fact that Boston got all of that and multiple first-round picks makes it one of the biggest winners of the summer.
Grade: A
Brooklyn Nets
Notable Additions: Dennis Smith Jr. (+3.2 EW), Lonnie Walker IV (-0.4 EW), Noah Clowney (Draft), Dariq Whitehead (Draft)
Notable Losses: Joe Harris (+1.0 EW), Seth Curry (-0.4 EW), Yuta Watanabe (+0.5 EW), Patty Mills (+0.1 EW)
His scoring efficiency is still dreadful, but Dennis Smith Jr. quietly became one of the game's better point-of-attack defenders over the last couple of seasons. In 2022-23 alone, his defensive estimated plus-minus ranked in the 99th percentile.
Combine that with a solid career assist rate (6.6 assists per 75 possessions), and it's easy to see why the Brooklyn Nets took a one-year flier on him.
Adding another guard with some defensive upside in Lonnie Walker IV makes sense too.
And while the Nets lost a ton of shooting by trading Joe Harris into the Detroit Pistons' cap space, letting Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe leave in free agency and trading Patty Mills into the Houston Rockets' cap space, they still get a pass for seemingly improving their defense and retaining Cameron Johnson on a solid long-term deal.
Brooklyn didn't even have to match an offer sheet for Johnson, whom it signed for four years and $108 million.
Keeping his size and shooting around with the rest of this team's wing-heavy and highly switchable roster should make the Nets one of 2023-24's most interesting teams.
Grade: B
Charlotte Hornets
Notable Additions: Brandon Miller (Draft), Nick Smith Jr. (Draft)
Notable Losses: Dennis Smith Jr. (+3.2 EW)
The Charlotte Hornets made two significant moves this offseason.
First, they drafted Alabama wing Brandon Miller, who averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 threes and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 38.4 percent from three and 85.9 percent from the free-throw line as a freshman.
He profiles as a high-end shooter and floor-spacer who potentially can guard multiple positions on defense too. As a catch-and-shoot target for LaMelo Ball, Miller should get plenty of opportunities and open looks.
And that brings us to the second big move of Charlotte's summer. Less than 24 hours into free agency, the Hornets signed Ball to a massive five-year, $260 million extension.
While that sure sounds like a lot, it's just sort of the price of doing business, especially for a small-market team that can't know how often it'll be able to add stars.
If the Hornets weren't going to max Ball, someone else would have (whenever he hit free agency).
Instead of having to match a restricted free agency offer sheet next summer, Charlotte now knows it'll be proceeding with the 6'7" playmaker for the foreseeable future. And early returns suggest he has a chance to be special.
Ball has played in 162 NBA games. Oscar Robertson and Luka Dončić are the only players in league history who totaled at least as many points, rebounds and assists as Ball in their first 162 games.
Grade: B
Chicago Bulls
Notable Additions: Jevon Carter (+3.0 EW)
Notable Losses: Patrick Beverley (+2.3 EW)
At some point, the Chicago Bulls are going to have to accept the difficult reality that this group probably isn't going to contend for a Finals appearance in a conference that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid.
Being competitive in a play-in game with the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat may delay that realization a bit, but it has to be coming.
Unfortunately, for what should be a growing contingent of Bulls fans, that realization didn't come this summer.
On the contrary, Chicago still has DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine under contract, and it signed Nikola Vučević to a three-year, $60 million extension this summer.
By all indications, the Bulls are running it back with Lonzo Ball still on the shelf and a group that just went 40-42.
On the bright side, Jevon Carter is a nice potential upgrade over Patrick Beverley. He tries on defense and has hit 39.7 percent of his career three-point attempts.
He and Alex Caruso can maybe provide 75 percent of what Ball could for the higher-profile offensive players.
And who knows? Maybe if a few things broke differently in that play-in game, we'd be talking much differently about the Bulls right now.
Grade: C
Cleveland Cavaliers
Notable Additions: Max Strus (-0.5 EW), Georges Niang (+0.8 EW), Emoni Bates (Draft)
Notable Losses: Cedi Osman (+2.5 EW), Lamar Stevens (+0.1 EW)
It's not difficult to see what the Cleveland Cavaliers were trying to do this offseason.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen were obvious starters throughout 2022-23, but that fifth spot was a mystery for much of the campaign.
Adding Max Strus and Georges Niang gives them a couple of new options for that role, but it's kind of tough to understand why Cedi Osman didn't get more of a shot at it.
Cleveland was better with him on the floor, in part because he hit 37.2 percent of his three-point attempts in 2022-23. He'd also shown some intriguing playmaking chops in earlier seasons.
Trading him into the San Antonio Spurs' cap space to make room for Strus and Niang was a little curious, though both probably have better track records as three-point shooters.
Beyond those moves, you might notice that Emoni Bates is the first second-round pick to be listed as a "notable addition," which is a nod to the hype surrounding him as a high school prospect.
His college career didn't go as expected, but Bates is 6'9" and had a 43-point outburst against Toledo in January that reminded everyone of his upside. Taking him with the 49th pick is a more than fine flier.
Grade: C-
Dallas Mavericks
Notable Additions: Grant Williams (+2.1 EW), Richaun Holmes (-0.4 EW), Seth Curry (-0.4 EW), Dante Exum (Partizan Belgrade), Dereck Lively II (Draft), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Draft)
Notable Losses: Dāvis Bertāns (+0.4 EW), Justin Holiday (-1.2 EW), Reggie Bullock (-0.3 EW)
The Dallas Mavericks may not have acquired any stars this summer, but they've made multiple savvy moves to improve the roster ahead of next season.
Wednesday, they essentially swapped Reggie Bullock for Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade that also included the San Antonio Spurs (who absorbed Bullock's salary). Both are 6'6", but the latter is far more plausible as a 4. Williams is also eight years younger and has been the more consistent three-point shooter over the last two years.
Richaun Holmes was in a weird situation last year, in which his skill set as a rim-runner didn't work all that well with the Sacramento Kings offense. He should get plenty of open lobs generated by Luka Dončić.
The number of open threes Dončić and Kyrie Irving will create for Seth Curry should boost his advanced numbers too.
This grade is also bolstered by Dallas' creativity this summer.
Trading Dāvis Bertāns into the Oklahoma City Thunder's cap space will give the Mavs a little more flexibility in 2024-25. And Dante Exum was a bona fide star for Partizan this season. His perimeter defense, seemingly improved catch-and-shoot jumper and cutting ability should instantly mesh with Luka's playmaking.
There's some upside to tap into with Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper too.
And while some will quibble over the cost of re-signing Kyrie ("who were they bidding against for that three-year, $126 million deal?"), there's no doubt he has All-NBA-level talent. And the Mavs were significantly better when he was on the floor last season.
Grade: A-
Denver Nuggets
Notable Additions: Justin Holiday (-1.2 EW), Julian Strawther (Draft), Jalen Pickett (Draft)
Notable Losses: Bruce Brown (+3.1 EW), Jeff Green (-0.5 EW), Thomas Bryant (+1.0 EW)
The impact of the loss of Bruce Brown may be a little overstated. In the regular season, estimated plus-minus pegged him as a middle-of-the-road role player. And Nikola Jokić should be able to help elevate one of the up-and-comers like Christian Braun or Peyton Watson in his place.
But there's no question Brown's competitiveness and defense helped the Nuggets in the playoffs, where they went 16-4 and secured a title. When rotations tighten again, his absence could be felt.
And the fact that Denver wasn't really able to replace him in free agency is a problem. Justin Holiday brings some experience, but his production fell off a cliff in his age-33 season in 2022-23. He isn't likely to reverse the aging process in Denver.
Their use of the taxpayer mid-level exception to re-sign Reggie Jackson—who almost immediately fell out of the rotation after being signed off the buyout market last season—was tough to understand too. However, he may prove more useful after a full offseason and training camp in the Nuggets' system.
Having said all that, this front office just led Denver to a championship. And last offseason's additions of Braun, Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were obviously crucial for that pursuit.
Again, Braun and Watson should be better as sophomores. Incoming rookie Julian Strawther brings some potential as a high-volume three-point shooter who has the size to survive as an NBA wing. And second-rounder Jalen Pickett has just the kind of unique, pass-first game that should make him a fit with the unselfish Nuggets.
Grade: D
Detroit Pistons
Notable Additions: Joe Harris (+1.0 EW), Monte Morris (+3.4 EW), Ausar Thompson (Draft), Marcus Sasser (Draft)
Notable Losses: Cory Joseph (+0.5 EW)
The Detroit Pistons participated in a growing offseason trend of teams absorbing weighty contracts into their cap space instead of using it on free agents. Joe Harris' $19.9 million expiring salary is now on the Pistons' books, and Brooklyn gave them multiple second-round picks for their troubles.
His shooting could be a real boon for Cade Cunningham's drive-and-kick game. And extra bites at the draft apple are always nice. In theory, this is a fine way to use the space for a team at this point of a rebuild.
But it feels like Detroit was in as good a position as anyone to throw the max restricted free-agent offer to Austin Reaves. Sure the Los Angeles Lakers may have matched that four-year, $101.9 million offer, but it would have at least made them think. And, as pointed out by The Ringer's Bill Simmons, the Harris trade (or something like it) probably would've been there a couple weeks later.
That almost feels like picking nits, though. The Pistons are moving forward with what seems like a strong young core. Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes bring a lot of playmaking. And Jalen Duren looks like a real weapon around the rim. Allowing those guys to take up the bulk of next season's usage makes sense.
The veteran additions like Harris and Monte Morris won't interfere with that. And Ausar Thompson fits the timeline and can potentially add more playmaking and shooting to the mix.
Grade: B
Golden State Warriors
Notable Additions: Chris Paul (+7.4 EW), Cory Joseph (+0.5 EW), Brandin Podziemski (Draft)
Notable Losses: Jordan Poole (+4.2 EW), Donte DiVincenzo (+4.4 EW), Ty Jerome (-0.3 EW)
The new collective bargaining agreement and its provisions on the new "super-tax apron" surely influenced the Golden State Warriors' decision to replace Jordan Poole with Chris Paul.
The latter is 14 years older, smaller, a longtime Warriors rival and far from the most durable guard in the league as he prepares for his age-38 campaign.
But he's also just plain better than Poole right now. And with 2024-25 completely non-guaranteed on his deal, Golden State can get out from under his contract three years earlier than it could've moved on from Poole.
There's a weird conundrum here, though. Stephen Curry and CP3 are the team's first- and third-highest-paid players. The Warriors almost certainly have to play both together at times, despite the lack of size and clash of styles (Paul's meticulous engineering of possessions, compared to the chaos of Curry) that backcourt would bring.
And while that may not have been all that concerning five years ago, Paul is 38, and Curry is 35. The Warriors defense may be tested in a way it hasn't since their dynasty started.
Replacing Donte DiVincenzo with Brandin Podziemski may not be as seamless as some anticipate either. The former is one of the better rebounding guards in the game, and his three-point shot commanded real attention last season.
It'll take some time to get the incoming rookie up to speed (and that's obviously not guaranteed to happen, after what we've seen from other youngsters in that system).
Even with all that in mind, though, CP3 and Curry are two of the top five or six point guards in the history of basketball. Yes, they're coming together after their primes, but they're good and smart enough to make this work.
Grade: B
Houston Rockets
Notable Additions: Fred VanVleet (+11.4 EW), Dillon Brooks (+4.9 EW), Jock Landale (+2.7), Jeff Green (-0.5 EW), Amen Thompson (Draft), Cam Whitmore (Draft)
Notable Losses: Kenyon Martin Jr. (+2.7 EW), Josh Christopher (-1.2 EW), TyTy Washington (-0.9 EW), Usman Garuba (-0.3 EW)
On paper, no one has added anywhere near as many wins as the Houston Rockets. There's almost no chance they'll be as bad as the 22-60 team we just watched in 2022-23.
But it's fair to withhold judgment (or at least unqualified praise) for the series of win-now moves Houston made this summer.
Fred VanVleet's leadership, playmaking and three-point shooting will help, but this season will be his first without plenty of lengthy, switchable and experienced defenders around him.
He also has just one season to his name with above-average scoring efficiency (in 2017-18, when he was barely there), and that flaw could be a bit more glaring for a young, unproven team like the Rockets.
Those question marks are minuscule when compared to the ones Dillon Brooks brings, though. Estimated plus-minus has liked his last few seasons, mostly thanks to his defense, but he's a historically bad shooter whose overconfidence served as fuel for LeBron James (and nightmare fuel for the Memphis Grizzlies).
Shortly after the Lakers eliminated Brooks, Memphis reportedly told him it wouldn't re-sign him "under any circumstances." Four years and $80 million for him comes with some sticker shock.
The rest of the Rockets' offseason moves are easier to wrap your head around. Losing Kenyon Martin Jr.'s upside isn't ideal, but Jeff Green brings freshly minted championship experience and Jock Landale is a hard-working minutes eater who'll push Alperen Şengün in practice.
Adding Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore to a young core that already includes Şengün, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. is exciting too. Lineups with all five on the floor feel possible (and worthy of a #LeaguePassAlert).
Grade: B+
Indiana Pacers
Notable Additions: Bruce Brown (+3.1 EW), Obi Toppin (+1.4 EW), Jarace Walker (Draft)
Notable Losses: Oshae Brissett (+0.6 EW), Chris Duarte (-0.3 EW)
Two years and $45 million for Bruce Brown is awfully aggressive, but that may have been what it took to prevent him from re-signing with the Nuggets or taking the full mid-level exception from some other contender. And the fact that the second year is a team option makes the deal more palatable.
It's also pretty easy to see how he'll fit in with Indiana Pacers lineups that may or may not include Tyrese Haliburton. When the recently extended point guard is on the floor, Brown can spare him tougher perimeter defensive assignments and give him a good cutter to feed on the move. When Haliburton is out, Brown can assume more control of the offense, perhaps even operating as a nominal backup 1.
Taking multiple swings at a potential long-term answer at the 4 makes sense too.
Incoming rookie Jarace Walker has All-Defensive upside and the physical profile to defend all over the floor or play some small-ball 5. Obi Toppin seemed woefully misused for much of his time with the New York Knicks, and his high-flying offensive game could be unlocked by Haliburton.
Generally speaking, Indiana made safe, win-now moves without losing much from last season's rotation. If Haliburton can stay healthy this season, the Pacers could push for a playoff spot.
Grade: B+
Los Angeles Clippers
Notable Additions: Kenyon Martin Jr. (+2.7 EW), Kobe Brown (Draft)
Notable Losses: Eric Gordon (+2.5 EW)
It's tough to analyze the Los Angeles Clippers' offseason without knowing which way a certain 10-time All-Star domino will fall.
Shortly before free agency tipped off, James Harden surprisingly picked up his player option and cleared the path for a trade. Rumors of a potential Harden-Clippers union came almost immediately after that (though recent reporting has tossed an awful lot of cold water on that idea).
Until something materializes on the Harden front (or it becomes clear he isn't headed there), the Clippers' offseason looks pretty ho-hum.
For the fifth year in a row, their prospects are tied entirely to the availability of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Nothing done this summer (so far) changes that.
Grade: Incomplete
Los Angeles Lakers
Notable Additions: Gabe Vincent (+2.2 EW), Jaxson Hayes (-0.2 EW), Cam Reddish (+0.6 EW), Taurean Prince (+0.9 EW), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Draft)
Notable Losses: Dennis Schroder (+4.7 EW), Troy Brown Jr. (+0.3 EW), Lonnie Walker IV (-0.4 EW), Malik Beasley (+0.2 EW), Mo Bamba (+1.4 EW)
After a flurry of midseason moves molded the Los Angeles Lakers into a more logical team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they surged into the playoffs and eventually made the Western Conference Finals.
And despite getting swept by the Nuggets, L.A. actually held Denver to its lowest series net rating of the postseason. Mostly running back that group made sense, and that's essentially what the Lakers front office did.
D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves were all re-signed, and Reaves' deal specifically is the driving force behind this grade.
He was a restricted free agent this summer, and it felt like a near-lock that at least one cap-space team would throw the four-year, $101.9 million max at him. The Lakers strongly forecasting that they'd match any offer seemingly kept the suitors away, and they were able to secure him for four years and $56 million.
He figures to be L.A.'s third-best player for at least this season, and his salary will take up less than 10 percent of the cap for each year of this contract. That's bonkers.
The rest of this summer's moves are essentially fliers. Even Gabe Vincent, who upped his profile during the Miami Heat's playoff run, is a bit of a gamble. His career three-point percentage is 33.9. But none of the contracts are close to overpriced.
Under the circumstances the Lakers brought to this offseason, they did a great job of filling up the roster.
Grade: A
Memphis Grizzlies
Notable Additions: Marcus Smart (+6.1 EW), Derrick Rose (-0.2 EW), Josh Christopher (-1.2 EW)
Notable Losses: Tyus Jones (+3.6 EW), Dillon Brooks (+4.9 EW)
The Memphis Grizzlies giving up two first-round picks for Marcus Smart was surprising, especially since they had Tyus Jones (perhaps the best backup 1 in the league) under contract.
Disregarding the price, though, it's not hard to see why Memphis pushed multiple chips in for Smart. He's bigger than Jones and far more versatile defensively. And while his shot has been wildly inconsistent throughout his career, he's willing to get threes up and can run an offense.
Having him on the books will make it much easier to survive Ja Morant's suspension. Taking a flier on Josh Christopher is probably fine too. He wore out his welcome with the Rockets, but he entered the league with some scoring punch.
The big question for Memphis may be: How does it replace Brooks' defense? Smart will certainly do some of that, but he may not be quite as well suited to defend 3s and 4s, especially as he enters his 30s. That might be up to younger players like Ziaire Williams or David Roddy.
The other big piece of business from the Grizzlies this summer was the massive five-year, $207 million extension for Desmond Bane.
And while that may have caused some eyes to bulge, Bane is pretty clearly a 25-percent-of-the-cap-level max player.
After a 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 21.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 threes per game while shooting 40.8 percent from three, Bane is, at worst, a Tier 2 shooting guard. If Memphis didn't max him this summer, someone else would've in 2024.
Grade: B
Miami Heat
Notable Additions: Thomas Bryant (+1.0 EW), Josh Richardson (+2.4 EW), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Draft)
Notable Losses: Max Strus (-0.5 EW), Victor Oladipo (+1.1 EW), Gabe Vincent (+2.2 EW), Cody Zeller (0.0 EW)
The Miami Heat are another team that we just sort of have to wait on.
Damian Lillard's camp seems to be doing whatever it can to get him to South Beach, but he's on a long-term contract and doesn't have a no-trade clause. There's only so much leverage he can conjure out of thin air.
And with Miami's inability to match the offers of other potential suitors, Lillard winding up somewhere else feels like a real possibility.
While waiting for a resolution on the Lillard front, though, Miami's pulled off a handful of solid moves.
Thomas Bryant never really cracked the Nuggets' rotation following a midseason trade, but he's a clear upgrade over the Heat's backup 5 minutes in the playoffs. He can finish as a rim-runner inside or be a pick-and-pop threat.
Josh Richardson is a solid perimeter defender with an above-average three-point percentage for his career.
And Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a 6'7" wing with a well-rounded game and some playmaking potential.
If Lillard doesn't wind up on the Heat, this bunch around Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler will still be a problem in the Eastern Conference.
Grade: Incomplete
Milwaukee Bucks
Notable Additions: Malik Beasley (+0.2 EW), Robin Lopez (-0.1 EW)
Notable Losses: Joe Ingles (+0.8 EW), Jevon Carter (+3.0 EW)
The primary goals of the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason had to be hanging on to Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, and they managed to re-sign both.
And while it might be easy to dismiss that offseason with a take along the lines of, "Whoop-dee-doo, the Bucks that flamed out in each of the last two postseasons are back and just a year older," those Bucks haven been pretty darn good when healthy.
When Lopez and Middleton are on the floor with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee is plus-11.3 points per 100 possessions.
Those are title contender's numbers. The problem, of course, is that over the three years those two have been together, the Bucks actually have more minutes when all four are off the floor than they do with all four on.
So, health is a pretty big concern.
Grade: C
Minnesota Timberwolves
Notable Additions: Shake Milton (+1.4 EW), Troy Brown Jr. (+0.3 EW)
Notable Losses: Taurean Prince (+0.9 EW)
The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't have a lot of flexibility going into this offseason, mostly thanks to the massive haul they ponied up to acquire Rudy Gobert last season.
And now that Anthony Edwards has unsurprisingly signed a max extension, Minnesota sort of seems locked into a core with those two and Karl-Anthony Towns (barring an eventual trade of KAT).
Given the situation the Wolves are in, adding two pre-prime rotation players in Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. makes for a solid summer. And this grade doesn't account for sins of offseasons of the past.
Grade: B+
New Orleans Pelicans
Notable Additions: Cody Zeller (0.0 EW), Jordan Hawkins (Draft)
Notable Losses: Jaxson Hayes (-0.2 EW), Josh Richardson (+2.4 EW)
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a relatively quiet offseason, with their biggest free-agency acquisition being Cody Zeller. Worst-case scenario, he'll provide 10-15 minutes of passable backup 5 play.
They also added a potential high-end floor-spacer in Jordan Hawkins, who took 7.6 threes per game, made 38.8 percent of them and shot 88.7 percent from the free-throw line for national champion Connecticut last season.
But the biggest and best move of New Orleans' offseason was probably the long-term deal it secured with Herbert Jones. The Pelicans inked their 24-year-old All-Defensive-level wing to a four-year, $56.3 million contract.
And with the way the salary cap is going up, that means Jones will take up around a tenth (or less) of the salary cap each season.
Grade: B
New York Knicks
Notable Additions: Donte DiVincenzo (+4.4 EW)
Notable Losses: Obi Toppin (+1.4 EW), Derrick Rose (-0.2 EW)
The New York Knicks haven't made a big splash this offseason. They're among the teams that have been connected to James Harden, but what they've done so far might actually be the wiser route.
No, Donte DiVincenzo is not as good as Harden, but he won't do anything to derail the ongoing rise of Jalen Brunson. A more organic build around him makes sense, and DiVincenzo's rebounding, playmaking and outside shooting should be purely additive.
Giving up on Obi Toppin during his rookie contract is a tough look, but New York can play smaller without sacrificing a ton of rebounding with DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.
Grade: B
Oklahoma City Thunder
Notable Additions: Vasilije Micic (Anadolu Efes), Dāvis Bertāns (+0.4 EW), Victor Oladipo (+1.1), Patty Mills (+0.1), Cason Wallace (Draft)
Notable Losses: N/A
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the middle of one of the NBA's best and most exciting organic rebuilds. And they didn't do anything this summer to frustrate it.
All of the most intriguing talent from last season will be back, including All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6'8" point guard Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams, who averaged 18.6 points, 4.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 threes over his last 26 games as a rookie.
And the abundance of passing and playmaking on the roster will get a boost from 29-year-old Serbian star Vasilije Micic (who was drafted in 2014 but never came to the NBA till this summer). The 2021 EuroLeague MVP is a creative passer and scorer who can excel in largely positionless lineups with SGA, Giddey and Williams.
OKC also took on the contracts of three different veterans whose teams simply needed to unload their salaries in Dāvis Bertāns, Victor Oladipo and Patty Mills. None will do much (if anything) to frustrate the development of that young core, and taking on their contracts is worth it thanks to the draft assets that came with them.
Grade: A
Orlando Magic
Notable Additions: Joe Ingles (+0.8 EW), Anthony Black (Draft)
Notable Losses: Bol Bol (-0.2 EW)
Like OKC, the Orlando Magic have wisely chosen to mostly stand pat this offseason.
The obvious difference is that the veteran they're bringing in (Joe Ingles) is six years older than Micic, has a fairly recent torn ACL in his history and signed for two years and $22 million (compared to Micic's three years and $23.5 million).
Ingles certainly won't be a problem for the Magic, and his deal will likely be over before they start really competing, but the price just comes as a bit of a surprise.
Anthony Black, the Arkansas playmaker who shot 30.1 percent from three and 70.5 percent from the free-throw line as a freshman, was sort of a curious pick for a team that already has Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs too. But a draft pick of any position could've been met with the same skepticism. Orlando has solid, young talents in the backcourt, on the wings and in the frontcourt.
Ultimately, this was a low-risk summer for a team that doesn't really need to take any. Just allowing Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. to continue to lead the way should pay dividends in the long run.
Grade: C+
Philadelphia 76ers
Notable Additions: Patrick Beverley (+2.3 EW), Mo Bamba (+1.4)
Notable Losses: Shake Milton (+1.4 EW), Georges Niang (+0.8 EW), Jalen McDaniels (+2.7 EW)
After seeing the grade and explanation for the Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers also earning an "incomplete" probably shouldn't surprise you.
With Harden seemingly wanting to move on, it's hard to judge anything Philadelphia's done until we see the return (or hear definitively that he's not going to be traded).
In the meantime, losing two rotation players (Shake Milton and Georges Niang) and one potential rotation player (Jalen McDaniels) stings, but Patrick Beverly and Mo Bamba can both be helpful.
In the event Morey can talk Harden into staying, Beverley has some experience as his three-and-D nominal point guard. And Bamba brings a unique combination of three-point shooting and shot-blocking (2.3 blocks and 2.2 threes per 75 possessions, with a 38.3 three-point percentage over the last two seasons).
But it feels like we're just at the beginning of this team's offseason.
Grade: Incomplete
Phoenix Suns
Notable Additions: Bradley Beal (+6.6 EW), Jordan Goodwin (+1.4 EW), Isaiah Todd (-0.1 EW), Chimezie Metu (+0.7 EW), Keita Bates-Diop (+3.1 EW), Drew Eubanks (+1.0 EW), Eric Gordon (+2.5 EW), Yuta Watanabe (+0.5 EW)
Notable Losses: Chris Paul (+7.4 EW), Landry Shamet (+1.8 EW), Jock Landale (+2.7 EW)
OK, time for the most dramatic offseason in the league (to this point).
Team owner Mat Ishbia and the Phoenix Suns apparently weren't satisfied with 2022-23's midseason roster shake-up that landed them Kevin Durant and sent Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson to the Brooklyn Nets.
And apparently, they're also not too worried about this new collective bargaining agreement, the "super-tax" apron and all the restrictions that come with going over that amount of salary.
Because prior to free agency even starting, Phoenix traded for one of the most onerous contracts in the NBA, added it to three other max players and committed itself to nothing but re-signings and minimum deals for the rest of the summer.
In the immediate aftermath of the Bradley Beal trade, it was easy to pan the Suns for spending all their cap space (and then some) on four players, three of whom have somewhat redundant skill sets.
But then free agency started, and Phoenix snagged a number of quality, veteran role players for those minimum salaries. And suddenly, at least for 2022-23, it seems like this wild experiment might actually work.
Of course, no one's guaranteed a title. And these moves signify the Suns are firmly in a "title or bust" window. If they flame out and those four max deals are still on the books next summer, it'll be easy to question the strategy again.
But right now, few short-term situations in the league look more promising.
Grade: A-
Portland Trail Blazers
Notable Additions: Scoot Henderson (Draft), Kris Murray (Draft)
Notable Losses: Trendon Watford (-0.5 EW), Cam Reddish (+0.6 EW), Drew Eubanks (+1.0 EW)
Here's another incomplete, thanks to the outstanding trade request of Portland Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard.
Again, we simply can't know how good or bad this offseason was till we see what Portland gets back for its star (or the trade request gets retracted).
But, a bit like the 76ers, the activity that's happened while waiting for the move is concerning.
Jerami Grant is a 29-year-old volume scoring forward with a below-average effective field-goal percentage for his career, who really doesn't rebound or pass well for his position.
A team on the verge of a rebuild doesn't need a player like Grant on a long-term contract, and a day before Lillard's trade request hit the news, Grant and the Blazers reportedly agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal.
If Lillard does end up getting moved, and that salary remains on Portland's books, it could be quite an anchor for a team trying to start over.
What sets this situation apart from Philadelphia's, though, was the fact that the Blazers had two first-round picks in this draft, one of which was used to land Scoot Henderson.
He's a potential franchise-altering talent. And along with Shaedon Sharpe, Portland at least has a clue of who its future cornerstones might be, and they're both under 21 years old.
Grade: Incomplete
Sacramento Kings
Notable Additions: Sasha Vezenkov (Olympiacos), Chris Duarte (-0.3 EW),
Notable Losses: Richaun Holmes (-0.4 EW), Chimezie Metu (+0.7 EW)
The Sacramento Kings salary-dumped Richaun Holmes on draft night and created enough cap space to spark speculation of a potential offer to Draymond Green or Kyle Kuzma.
Instead of going for a more dramatic or aggressive approach, the front office chose stability.
The Kings re-signed Harrison Barnes, renegotiated and extended the contract of Domantas Sabonis, took a flier on a Chris Duarte trade and brought 2023 EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov over from Olympiacos.
Sacramento struck gold with the addition of coach Mike Brown to an offense run by Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. And this summer, it simply made moves to fortify what's already in place.
Grade: B+
San Antonio Spurs
Notable Additions: Victor Wembanyama (Draft), Reggie Bullock (-0.3 EW), Cedi Osman (+2.5 EW), Lamar Stevens (+0.1 EW)
Notable Losses: Keita Bates-Diop (+3.1)
Taking advantage of the Cleveland Cavaliers' need for cap space and absorbing the contracts of Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens was smart. Both of those guys could be a part of the San Antonio Spurs rotation this season.
And while Reggie Bullock's outside shot has been inconsistent the last two years, adding his experience should be good for a young team too.
Those three and the continued development of Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell should more than make up for the loss of Keita Bates-Diop.
But let's be real. This summer is almost entirely about the drafting of Victor Wembanyama, the 7'5" French sensation, whom ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski described as "maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports."
That and countless other pre- and post-draft takes from all over the media landscape have surrounded Wembanyama with potentially unparalleled hype. If he lives up to it, the Spurs could be back in title contention soon.
Grade: A
Toronto Raptors
Notable Additions: Dennis Schröder (+4.7 EW), Jalen McDaniels (+2.7 EW), Gradey Dick (Draft)
Notable Losses: Fred VanVleet (+11.4 EW)
I noted in the Timberwolves section that this exercise wouldn't reach back to last offseason, but I am going to go back a few months to the 2023 trade deadline with the Toronto Raptors.
They may not have known that Fred VanVleet was planning to leave at that time, but he was on an expiring contract and the team was the picture of mediocrity. Moving him for anything at the deadline would've been better than losing him for nothing this summer.
And the latter is exactly what happened.
Toronto quickly turned around and signed Dennis Schröder, who's a solid point guard but is better suited for a backup role. He's almost certainly not going to be as productive as VanVleet, but his position and timing of the signing almost demands that of him.
Getting Jalen McDaniels, a 6'9" player with perhaps a little untapped potential, for two years and less than $5 million a year was a good bit of business. And incoming rookie Gradey Dick has a chance to be an electrifying shooter.
But right now, it's hard to look at this summer as anything other than the one when VanVleet left for the Rockets.
Grade: D+
Utah Jazz
Notable Additions: John Collins (+2.1 EW), Taylor Hendricks (Draft), Keyonte George (Draft), Brice Sensabaugh (Draft)
Notable Losses: Rudy Gay (-0.3 EW), Damian Jones (+0.1 EW)
After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell last summer, the Utah Jazz were far more competitive than expected in 2022-23. And now, they're in a position to take things slowly, use the draft assets they got in the Gobert and Mitchell deals and pounce on opportunities like this offseason's John Collins trade.
The Atlanta Hawks simply wanted to unload the remaining three years on Collins' deal, and the Jazz were in a spot to get him for nothing more than Rudy Gay's expiring contract and a second-round pick.
Plugging Collins into the 4 spot in last season's jumbo starting five makes plenty of sense, and Utah has an interesting option to run the point for that group too.
At the outset of this rebuild, it felt like Jordan Clarkson might not be long for the Jazz. But he had what might've been the best season of his career in 2022-23, and he signed an extension this summer.
Add three first-round picks, including a potential three-and-D forward in Taylor Hendricks, and it's easy to get excited about the direction of the new-look Jazz.
Grade: A
Washington Wizards
Notable Additions: Jordan Poole (+4.2 EW), Tyus Jones (+3.6 EW), Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala (+1.5 EW), Landry Shamet (+1.8 EW), Bilal Coulibaly (Draft)
Notable Losses: Kristaps Porziņģis (+11.5 EW), Bradley Beal (+6.6 EW), Jordan Goodwin (+1.4 EW), Isaiah Todd (-0.1 EW), Monte Morris (+3.4 EW)
Given the situation the previous regime put them in (shout out to Bradley Beal's no-trade clause), this turnaround was about as good as the Washington Wizards could've done.
A Kristaps Porziņģis-Beal combination makes a little sense in theory, but last season made it clear that top two wasn't going to carry the Wizards to contention.
Getting any sort of value for both is a win, and Washington actually has a pretty decent, on-the-fly rebuild in motion now.
Jordan Poole's only 24 years old. And Tyus Jones (27) and Kyle Kuzma (soon-to-be 28 and re-signed for four years and $102 million) aren't too far off his timeline.
There's reason for optimism that at least one of Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and incoming rookie Bilal Coulibaly can be a solid wing too.
With an interesting roster and all of their first-round picks but 2024 on the way, the Wizards finally have some kind of future to look to.
Grade: B