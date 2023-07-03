X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Jesús Ferreira's Hat Trick Excites USMNT Fans in Gold Cup Win vs. Trinidad and Tobago

    Doric SamJuly 3, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 02: Jesús Ferreira #9 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of a Group A - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago at Bank of America Stadium on July 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    The United States men's national team advanced to the Gold Cup knockout stage with a 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday behind a historic performance by striker Jesús Ferreira.

    The 22-year-old recorded a first-half hat trick, becoming the first player in USMNT history to record hat tricks in back-to-back games. The win secured first place in Group A for the Americans.

    Ferreira opened the scoring in the 14th minute off an assist from DeJuan Jones. He put in his next goal in the 38th minute off a rebound, and then he added another on a penalty kick right before halftime. Cade Cowell put in a goal in the 65th minute, and Gianluca Busio converted an assist from Julian Gressel in the 79th minute. Brandon Vazquez added another goal in stoppage time to cap the blowout win.

    A two-time MLS All-Star for FC Dallas, Ferreira is already a rising star. He now has 14 career international goals since joining the U.S. men's national team in 2020.

    Fans on Twitter were blown away by Ferreira's dazzling performance on Sunday:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Jesús Ferreira becomes the first USMNT player in history to score hat tricks in consecutive games 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/P2P4PzAnxZ">pic.twitter.com/P2P4PzAnxZ</a>

    Jesús Ferreira's Hat Trick Excites USMNT Fans in Gold Cup Win vs. Trinidad and Tobago
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Garrett Melcer @GarrettMelcer

    Jesús Ferreira ties Landon Donovan for most hat tricks in USMNT history with 3. <br><br>Hat tricks in back-to-back games and this one was all in the first half. <br><br>That's 14 goals in 21 caps. 6 goals in this tournament alone, 4 more than anyone else. Wow.

    Major League Soccer @MLS

    JESUS FERREIRA CAN'T STOP SCORING 🇺🇸

    U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT

    45+3' - GOAL: USA!!!!!!<br><br>Jesús Ferreira is the first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> player to record hat tricks in back-to-back matches!<br><br>🇺🇸 USA 3 - 0 TRI 🇹🇹 <a href="https://t.co/jVJTLqmYiC">pic.twitter.com/jVJTLqmYiC</a>

    Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1

    Jesús Ferreira has a strong understanding of link up play. Just now, the way he peels back to set up Roldán for a shot. He's obviously better as a false 9 or a second striker. He's good at this soccer thing. Happy to see.

    AO @AmericanOutlaws

    JESUS FERREIRA WITH BACK TO BACK HAT-TRICKS<br><br>Just unbelievable stuff from our guy. <br><br>🎩🎩

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    JESUS FERREIRA IS THE FIRST EVER <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> PLAYER TO SCORE BACK-TO-BACK HAT TRICKS. 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/tHwfAmrLo8">pic.twitter.com/tHwfAmrLo8</a>

    USMNT Only @usmntonly

    JESUS FERREIRA FIRST HALF HAT TRICK 🔥<br><br>BACK TO BACK HATTIES FOR THE USMNT 🎩

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Jesús Ferreira is on 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TUDNUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TUDNUSA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/KSAiggoeaZ">pic.twitter.com/KSAiggoeaZ</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    JESÚS FERREIRA HAS DONE IT AGAIN! 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/TK6WyWaWkq">pic.twitter.com/TK6WyWaWkq</a>

    U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT

    First half hat trick! <a href="https://twitter.com/Jesusfcd27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jesusfcd27</a> <br><br>🎥 » <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a><a href="https://t.co/6yOTHZhbcZ">pic.twitter.com/6yOTHZhbcZ</a>

    Matt Bagley @BagleySports

    Four or five years ago, if a player had Jesus Ferreira's form, he would be the unquestioned <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> starting striker. But right now Ferreria is on the C team. <br><br>The program is deeper than ever.

    John Parker @jp3soccer

    Jesus Ferreira isn't a starter with a full strength USMNT, but he's 22 years old and has so much to his game. If you actively are angered by him playing with the B team, you need to ask yourself some questions.

    Favian Renkel @FavianRenkel

    For me, Jesus Ferreira is 3rd best option at Striker for the USMNT. Ferreira should get that job locked up pretty quickly if he goes to Europe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DTID?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DTID</a>

    The USMNT will face the second-place team from Group D in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

    With Ferreira playing the way he is, the USMNT has a strong chance at winning a second straight Gold Cup.