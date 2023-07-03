Jesús Ferreira's Hat Trick Excites USMNT Fans in Gold Cup Win vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Jesús Ferreira's Hat Trick Excites USMNT Fans in Gold Cup Win vs. Trinidad and TobagoJuly 3, 2023
The United States men's national team advanced to the Gold Cup knockout stage with a 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday behind a historic performance by striker Jesús Ferreira.
The 22-year-old recorded a first-half hat trick, becoming the first player in USMNT history to record hat tricks in back-to-back games. The win secured first place in Group A for the Americans.
Ferreira opened the scoring in the 14th minute off an assist from DeJuan Jones. He put in his next goal in the 38th minute off a rebound, and then he added another on a penalty kick right before halftime. Cade Cowell put in a goal in the 65th minute, and Gianluca Busio converted an assist from Julian Gressel in the 79th minute. Brandon Vazquez added another goal in stoppage time to cap the blowout win.
A two-time MLS All-Star for FC Dallas, Ferreira is already a rising star. He now has 14 career international goals since joining the U.S. men's national team in 2020.
Fans on Twitter were blown away by Ferreira's dazzling performance on Sunday:
U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT
45+3' - GOAL: USA!!!!!!<br><br>Jesús Ferreira is the first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> player to record hat tricks in back-to-back matches!<br><br>🇺🇸 USA 3 - 0 TRI 🇹🇹 <a href="https://t.co/jVJTLqmYiC">pic.twitter.com/jVJTLqmYiC</a>
Matt Bagley @BagleySports
Four or five years ago, if a player had Jesus Ferreira's form, he would be the unquestioned <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> starting striker. But right now Ferreria is on the C team. <br><br>The program is deeper than ever.
Favian Renkel @FavianRenkel
For me, Jesus Ferreira is 3rd best option at Striker for the USMNT. Ferreira should get that job locked up pretty quickly if he goes to Europe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DTID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DTID</a>
The USMNT will face the second-place team from Group D in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.
With Ferreira playing the way he is, the USMNT has a strong chance at winning a second straight Gold Cup.