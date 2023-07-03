Cory Joseph, Warriors Agree to 1-Year Contract; Will Be PG's 6th NBA Team in 13 Years

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Longtime NBA journeyman Cory Joseph agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After playing with the Detroit Pistons the last three seasons, Joseph now joins his sixth organization of his 13-year NBA career since being drafted in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in 2011.

He's previously had stints with the Spurs, Raptors, Pacers, Kings and Pistons before heading to the Bay Area.

Joseph, 31, averaged 6.9 points per game to go along with 3.5 assists on 38.9 percent shooting from three-point range in 62 games.

A former NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, Joseph now joins a loaded backcourt in Golden State, where he'll certainly serve in a backup and reserve capacity behind Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, who the Warriors acquired via trade earlier in the offseason.

It's definitely an upgrade after playing on a Pistons squad that finished with the worst record in the league. He now joins a team with immediate title aspirations, led by the core of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

With the departure of Donte DiVincenzo, the Warriors have completely reshaped their guard depth with Jospeh, Paul and first-round pick Brandin Podziemski.

While he likely won't have a huge role on this roster, Joseph has significantly improved his three-point shooting over the last couple of seasons, knocking down at least 38.9 percent of his shots beyond the arc each of the last two campaigns.