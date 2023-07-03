NFL

    Eagles' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

    Jake RillJuly 3, 2023

    Eagles' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 8: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on June 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles were one win away from capturing a championship. However, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. They then went out this offseason to assemble a roster that will allow them to get back there in the 2023 season.

      That's what Philadelphia has done. In fact, its current roster may be even better than the one it had when it won the NFC championship this past season.

      But the Eagles aren't necessarily done making moves before training camp begins later this month. While the free-agent market has dried up, teams could still work out trades over the next few weeks and during the leadup to the 2023 campaign.

      Here's a look at several Philadelphia players who could be potential trade candidates.

    Derek Barnett, DE

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Derek Barnett #96 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      A 2017 first-round draft pick, Derek Barnett has never quite lived up to expectations. The 27-year-old has notched only 21.5 sacks in 65 games over six seasons. He's also coming off a 2022 campaign in which he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1.

      Barnett won't be a starter on the Eagles' defense, as they have Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat on the ends of their D-line. They also have other solid pass rushers who can rotate in and out on the edges, and that would still be the case even if they didn't have Barnett.

      It may be time for Philadelphia to give Barnett a fresh start elsewhere, as his time with the team hasn't panned out well. Of course, his value may not be too high at the moment, so the Eagles could potentially get more in return for him if they wait a bit longer to try to trade him.

      Either way, it's something Philadelphia has to consider. Because at this point, it seems unlikely Barnett will become an impactful contributor for their defense. So why not try to deal him to obtain some draft capital?

    Quez Watkins, WR

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Quez Watkins #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will again be two of the Eagles' starting wide receivers, and it's possible Quez Watkins will be the third. But that's not a guarantee, especially if Philadelphia was to decide it may be time to part ways with the 25-year-old.

      Because Watkins is so young, other teams could value him pretty high. But he hasn't put up huge numbers over his first three NFL seasons with the Eagles. His numbers even dipped a bit last year, when he had 33 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

      Olamide Zaccheaus, who is also 25, signed with Philadelphia this offseason and could end up being a better fit for the team's offense. If he shows he could be deserving of a starting role, then Watkins would be more expendable.

      Or it's still possible the Eagles bring in a veteran free-agent WR to play alongside Brown and Smith. And if that's the case, then they'd be even smarter to explore a trade for Watkins.

    Kenneth Gainwell, RB

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Kenneth Gainwell #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      The Eagles have a crowded running back room heading into training camp. There are offseason acquisitions D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny, and there are also a pair of returning players in Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

      Philadelphia runs the ball a lot, so it makes sense to have multiple backs to utilize. But having four could be one too many, especially if one of them could be traded to acquire either a solid player at a larger position of need or a draft pick or two.

      Gainwell could be the best trade chip, considering he's only 24 and is a dual-threat back. However, he's going to be blocked on the Eagles' depth chart by Swift and Penny, who both should have sizable roles in the offense.

      While Philadelphia shouldn't give away Gainwell for nothing, it may be smart to shop him a bit and see what his market is like. Otherwise, he may not get a ton of opportunities to touch the ball in 2023.

