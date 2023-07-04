5 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents Available Your Team Should Sign

0 of 5

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

There's Black Friday shopping, and then there's Day After Black Friday shopping.

And the savviest bargain-hunter knows there are significant deals to be had if the person holding the cash has the patience to wait it out and the prudence to select well.

Carry that over to the NHL and you'll be where we are now.

Saturday's arrival of unrestricted free agency brought the usual flurry of activity and high-profile players signing for, in some cases, more than was expected. In fact, better than a dozen contracts with eight-figure total values were agreed over the weekend.

Which means, now that a new week has arrived, there are savings still out there.

The B/R hockey team got together to scan the list of players still available as UFAs and came up with five names your team should sign if your general manager is looking to blend maximum on-ice production with minimal financial outlay.

Take a look at who we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.