NBA Rumors: Cavs 'More Open' to Jarrett Allen Trade Than Advertised After Knicks Loss

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a disappointing first-round playoff elimination against the New York Knicks, and one of their big men reportedly could face consequences for a lackluster performance in the series.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "There have been some whispers this week that the Cavaliers are more open to trading Jarrett Allen than advertised for the opposite reason: He appeared to struggle with the moment at various points of the Cavaliers' five-game exit to the Knicks."

Allen failed to make an impact in the series against New York, averaging just 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. His disappointing showing came after he had a strong regular season with 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 68 games.

If Allen is available on the trade market, there will be no shortage of interest in him from around the league. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported prior to the June 22 NBA draft that the Cavs "continue to receive trade offers" for the 25-year-old big man.

An All-Star selection in 2022, Allen is one of the best rim protectors in the league as well as a top-notch pick-and-roll center. He and Cleveland power forward Evan Mobley, who was selected to the All-Defensive first team, create a formidable frontcourt duo that helped the Cavs rank first in the NBA in scoring defense by holding opponents to 106.9 points per game.

Cleveland has already made a few changes this weekend after free agency began. The team added more shooting by signing former Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang and acquiring former Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus in a sign-and-trade.

There are more moves to be made if the Cavs hope to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference next year, but it remains to be seen if trading Allen is one of them.