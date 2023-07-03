4 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 48

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 48 went down on Saturday night inside the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. Like most recent cards in that setting, it was very short on household names, but still featured some solid talent and exciting action.

In the main event, No. 7 middleweight contender Sean Strickland was booked for an inexplicable matchup with the unranked Abus Magomedov, who was competing in just his second UFC fight. As expected, the far-better established Strickland effortlessly defeated the Germany-based Russian, finishing him off with punches in round two to defend his spot in the rankings.

In the co-headliner, surging lightweight contender Grant Dawson picked up the biggest win of his career to date, greatly strengthening his position in the division with a decision win over the No. 12-ranked Damir Ismagulov.

The card also featured an impressive wins from welterweight prospects Michael Morales, who picked up a decision win over welterweight veteran Max Griffin and Rinat Fakhretdinov, who submitted former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee inside a minute.

