Top Goals and Highlights from USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Gold Cup Match

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The US men's national team wraps up group play in the Gold Cup on Sunday night as they take on Trinidad and Tobago at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the goals and highlights from Sunday night's matchup.

USMNT's starting XI:

Interim coach B.J. Callaghan and his squad are looking to advance to the knockout stages and defend their title in the competition. They'd be able to move on with either a win or draw against Trinidad.

They are currently tied atop Group A along with Jamaica, who they drew 1-1 with in their opening game of the tournament. It was followed up by a dominant 6-0 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.