Fred VanVleet 'Forever Indebted' to Raptors After Signing Historic Rockets Contract

Fred VanVleet 'Forever Indebted' to Raptors After Signing Historic Rockets ContractJuly 2, 2023
Fred VanVleet is heading to the Houston Rockets, but he will always have a special place in his heart for the Toronto Raptors.
The point guard wrote a message to the Raptors and their fans on his Instagram page and said, in part, "I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken and accomplished things that will stand forever … To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way - THANK YOU."
VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Rockets this offseason, which will make him the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history.
He earned that deal after seven seasons with the Raptors that included the 2019 championship and an All-Star selection in 2021-22. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from deep last season.
Now, he joins a young Rockets team as a veteran leader who will look to help them bounce back from three straight losing seasons.