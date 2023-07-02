X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Fred VanVleet 'Forever Indebted' to Raptors After Signing Historic Rockets Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 12: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors looks on before the 2023 Play-In Tournament against the Chicago Bulls on April 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

    Fred VanVleet is heading to the Houston Rockets, but he will always have a special place in his heart for the Toronto Raptors.

    The point guard wrote a message to the Raptors and their fans on his Instagram page and said, in part, "I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken and accomplished things that will stand forever … To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way - THANK YOU."

    Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

    Fred VanVleet, via IG: "I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken and accomplished things that will stand forever… To the city, franchise and country that watched me grow… THANK YOU." <a href="https://t.co/nd8yAIecmm">pic.twitter.com/nd8yAIecmm</a>

    VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Rockets this offseason, which will make him the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history.

    He earned that deal after seven seasons with the Raptors that included the 2019 championship and an All-Star selection in 2021-22. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from deep last season.

    Now, he joins a young Rockets team as a veteran leader who will look to help them bounce back from three straight losing seasons.

    Fred VanVleet 'Forever Indebted' to Raptors After Signing Historic Rockets Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon