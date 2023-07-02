X

    Damian Lillard Says He Takes High Road amid Fan Backlash over Blazers Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 05: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on before the start of a game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on March 05, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard addressed his reported trade request and the inevitable fan fallout it has created.

    Lillard said Sunday his instinct is to "take the high road" and seemed to defend his decision to seek an exit after 11 seasons:

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    It's in my blood to take the high road. I'd love to hear what fans are turning on… have I mislead them? Or anyone ? Fill me in <a href="https://t.co/rkn7irDlpo">https://t.co/rkn7irDlpo</a>

