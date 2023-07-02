X

NBA

    Knicks' Josh Hart Commits to USA's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster, Joins Jalen Brunson

    Julia StumbaughJuly 2, 2023

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MAY 10: Josh Hart (3) of the New York Knicks is seen before the Game 5 of NBA second-round playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    New York Knicks guard Josh Hart confirmed on Twitter that he will be playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup this August.

    He will join Knicks guard Jalen Brunson on the 12-man roster.

    Josh Hart @joshhart

    🇺🇸🇺🇸

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

    The first FIBA World Cup since 2019 is set to take place from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Team USA opens play with a match against New Zealand on August 26 before facing Greece and Jordan in the group stage.

    Hart provided the Knicks with a boost at the trade deadline last season. Now Brown, who played in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, will hope he brings similar energy to Team USA.

    In their last World Cup appearance, Team USA ended up in seventh place, the worst finish in tournament history for an American team with NBA players.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

