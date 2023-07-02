Tyler Herro's Twitter Bio Removes 'Miami Heat' amid Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Seemingly tired of being involved in trade rumors for Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro made sure to send a message to the Miami Heat on Twitter on Sunday.

The former Sixth Man of the Year removed "Miami Heat Guard" from his bio on the site, making clear his frustrations with the franchise that he's spent his entire four-year career with.

After Lillard officially made his trade request Saturday—stating his preference to join the Heat—Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Miami was preparing to send a package that centered around Herro and Duncan Robinson as well as draft compensation.

It's tough spot for Herro and the Heat as any deal for Lillard would have to include the 23-year-old to make the math work as he's about to enter the first season of his four-year, $130 million extension.

However, it may not be such a straight forward deal as Portland is looking for a third team to reroute Herro to as it doesn't seem to keen on adding him to the mix alongside Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, per Haynes.

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams that has been approached as a potential landing spot for Herro, per Ian Begley of SNY.

It's understandable why Herro feels a bit disrespected by the rumors considering he's been a part of the Heat's core for so long, being a key part of the organization's success the last couple of seasons.

He's coming off the best season of his career, averaging 20.1 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 37.8 percent shooting from three-point range in his first year as a starter.

Herro wasn't a part of the Heat's incredible postseason run after breaking his right hand in Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's difficult to move on from homegrown talent but it's a great opportunity for Miami to acquire one of the 10 best players in the league in Lillard and take the next step towards a championship after making the Finals this past season.