Hot Takes for Dak Prescott, More Cowboys Stars Ahead of Training Camp

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Heading into 2023, it feels like Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the forgotten contenders in the NFC.

So much of the division-title talk seems to focus on the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers that it's hard to remember the Cowboys went 12-5 for the second consecutive year and even won a playoff game before getting bounced by the Niners.

That was with Dak Prescott missing five games and throwing a career-high 15 interceptions.

The truth is that the Cowboys have one of the best cores in the league. They still have to prove they can win in the postseason like the Niners and Eagles have, but the talent is there.

As we prepare for the final stretch of the offseason and head toward training camp, here are three bold takes for the stars on the Cowboys roster.