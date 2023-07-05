Hot Takes for Dak Prescott, More Cowboys Stars Ahead of Training CampJuly 5, 2023
Hot Takes for Dak Prescott, More Cowboys Stars Ahead of Training Camp
Heading into 2023, it feels like Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the forgotten contenders in the NFC.
So much of the division-title talk seems to focus on the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers that it's hard to remember the Cowboys went 12-5 for the second consecutive year and even won a playoff game before getting bounced by the Niners.
That was with Dak Prescott missing five games and throwing a career-high 15 interceptions.
The truth is that the Cowboys have one of the best cores in the league. They still have to prove they can win in the postseason like the Niners and Eagles have, but the talent is there.
As we prepare for the final stretch of the offseason and head toward training camp, here are three bold takes for the stars on the Cowboys roster.
Dak Prescott Will Return to Pro Bowl Form
It's difficult to believe because of the numbers he's put up, but Dak Prescott has only been to two Pro Bowls in his entire career.
That's going to change in 2023.
Injuries and inconsistency have held back the Dallas quarterback in previous years. His play was not worthy of a Pro Bowl selection last year. His 15 interceptions were tied with Davis Mills for the most in the league despite him only playing in 12 games.
But it's also important to consider the context of the Cowboys offense last season. Prescott was expected to carry on producing while relying on Dalton Schultz, Noah Brown and Michael Gallup as the secondary options.
The reality is that the 29-year-old wasn't quite good enough to elevate that kind of supporting cast into an elite passing attack.
That supporting cast should be a lot better this season. Brandin Cooks could be the piece of the puzzle that was missing last season. He's a legitimate field-stretching second receiver who can take some pressure off CeeDee Lamb and give Prescott a legitimate second weapon to find against good secondaries.
Gallup is another year removed from his ACL injury, and Jalen Tolbert could be ready to contribute after a disappointing rookie campaign.
Either way, the Cowboys' passing weapons are going to be better and that's going to help Prescott return to Pro Bowl form.
CeeDee Lamb Will Eclipse 1,500 Yards
CeeDee Lamb set all-new career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last season, but there are still new heights for him to reach.
Without Amari Cooper in the lineup, the 24-year-old was targeted like a true No. 1 wide receiver for the first time in his career. He responded with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.
As one might suspect, he wasn't quite as efficient. He went from averaging 9.2 yards per target to 8.7 in 2022. But again, Lamb was asking to get open and dominate with a group of receivers that weren't really threatening opposing defenses.
That should change with Cooks joining the fold. His speed alone will be enough to make defenses reconsider bracketing or double-teaming Lamb.
Right now, Lamb is +650 to to hit the 1,500-yard mark with DraftKings Sportsbook, but there's some value in that line. Only three players hit the milestone last season, but the Oklahoma product is in a great position to do it if he can continue to improve.
The volume isn't going anywhere. Cooks is a perfect pairing for Lamb's production because he isn't good enough to force a more even split of targets, but he is good enough to take attention away.
Lamb wasn't that far off from 1,500 yards last season. He'll improve just enough to hit that number in 2023.
Trevon Diggs Will Be All-Pro Again
Trevon Diggs is going to be a lightning rod for cornerback play discussion as long as his career goes.
His rookie season was an extreme example of his boom-or-bust play style. He earned an All-Pro selection and led the league in interceptions. He also led the league in yards allowed, ceding 907 yards to opposing receivers.
That last bit was generally overshadowed because he snagged 11 interceptions, and the big plays tend to draw the most attention.
The yardage he allowed did not go unnoticed in 2022. He actually gave up less (673), but the turnovers weren't there as he only picked off three passes.
Diggs still has superstar potential and should be considered one of the best cover corners in the game. But it was also fairly easy for teams to avoid throwing his way with Anthony Brown lining up across from him.
Stephon Gilmore should help alleviate that problem. The veteran corner can still play at a high level, and teams will have to think twice about simply avoiding Diggs.
Expect the third-year player to get his second All-Pro nod in Year 3.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.