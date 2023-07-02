Ausar Thompson, Pistons Agree to Rookie Contract; Was Taken No. 5 in 2023 NBA Draft

Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

Ausar Thompson is officially a member of the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons announced Sunday that they signed the rookie, whom they selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, to his first contract at basketball's highest level. The team did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Thompson was selected one pick after the Houston Rockets chose his twin brother, Amen, with the No. 4 pick in the draft.

The Thompson twins played in the Overtime Elite League during the 2022-23 campaign and were part of a trend away from highly selected college basketball players in this year's draft. In fact, Alabama's Brandon Miller (No. 2 overall) was the only player taken in the top five who played college basketball.

Ausar Thompson made the most of his time in Overtime Elite.

As the Pistons' announcement noted, he was named the Overtime Elite MVP and the Finals MVP as he averaged 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in the postseason. The showing came after he posted 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a night in 20 games.

Thompson's athleticism is the first thing that jumps out about his game, which figures to make him dangerous in transition and as someone who can make highlight plays while soaring above the rim.

He will need to improve his outside shooting at the NBA level to fulfill the expectations that come with being a top-five pick, but he can handle the ball and make plays as a slasher.

The rookie joins a young core in Detroit that includes Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Cunningham and Ivey will handle the ball more, which could create opportunities for Thompson to take advantage of the resultant space and cut into the lane.

It is a new era for the Pistons with head coach Monty Williams, and Thompson can now focus on helping the team improve now that he is officially under contract.