Raiders' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

There's no getting around the fact that this has been a rebuilding offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler have been busy putting their personal touches on the roster, presumably with the future in mind more than the 2023 season.



New veterans like Jimmy Garoppolo, David Long Jr., Duke Shelley and O.J. Howard can probably be viewed as short-term placeholders. Players like Jakobi Meyers, rookie defensive lineman Tyree Wilson and rookie tight end Michael Mayer, however, can be long-term building blocks.



And if the Raiders aren't focused on contending this season, we could see some more roster turnover before or shortly after veterans report for training camp on July 25. This could include trades, with Las Vegas looking to acquire valuable draft capital as it did by dealing tight end Darren Waller in March.



With this in mind, let's dive into three logical trade candidates the Raiders could try flipping in the coming weeks.

