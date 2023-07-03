Raiders' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training CampJuly 3, 2023
Raiders' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp
There's no getting around the fact that this has been a rebuilding offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler have been busy putting their personal touches on the roster, presumably with the future in mind more than the 2023 season.
New veterans like Jimmy Garoppolo, David Long Jr., Duke Shelley and O.J. Howard can probably be viewed as short-term placeholders. Players like Jakobi Meyers, rookie defensive lineman Tyree Wilson and rookie tight end Michael Mayer, however, can be long-term building blocks.
And if the Raiders aren't focused on contending this season, we could see some more roster turnover before or shortly after veterans report for training camp on July 25. This could include trades, with Las Vegas looking to acquire valuable draft capital as it did by dealing tight end Darren Waller in March.
With this in mind, let's dive into three logical trade candidates the Raiders could try flipping in the coming weeks.
RB Josh Jacobs
On the surface, trading franchise-tagged running back Josh Jacobs wouldn't make a lot of sense. While 2023 is expected to be an evaluation year for the Raiders' roster, Las Vegas needs to be able to get an accurate evaluation of players on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Raiders can get a much better idea of what players are capable of with the reigning rushing champion in the backfield. However, Jacobs isn't happy about receiving the franchise tag, and he could potentially refuse to play.
"At this point, if there's not a long-term deal, I don't anticipate Josh Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don't know that he shows up Week 1," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero told the Rich Eisen Show (starting at the 4:40 mark).
Las Vegas only has until July 17 to work out a long-term deal with Jacobs before his only option will be to play on the tag in 2023 or not play at all. If a standoff appears imminent, the Raiders might be wise to send Jacobs to a team willing to extend him.
The problem is that free agents like Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook could potentially hurt the trade value of any running back—since they would cost cap dollars alone. Still, it's hard to believe that there wouldn't be a single team willing to package a few quality picks and make a move for a back who has proved that he is elite when healthy.
CB Amik Robertson
The new front office took steps this offseason to revamp its cornerback room, signing Long, Shelley and Brandon Facyson before using a fourth-round pick on Jakorian Bennett. Amik Robertson, a 2020 fourth-round pick, was a selection of the old regime, and it's fair to wonder how McDaniels and Co. view his future.
Robertson was a solid role player in 2022. He appeared in all 17 games, made seven starts and recorded nine pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned 68 yards for a touchdown.
With the new additions considered, however, Robertson is probably a long shot to start. He's also scheduled to be a free agent in 2024, and Las Vegas could save just over $1 million by moving him.
The potential savings isn't significant, but it's not nothing, especially for a team with just $3 million in cap space remaining. Of course, the real value in sending Robertson to a cornerback-needy team would be getting something in return for a player who may not have a role in the new regime's vision for the Raiders.
Even a late-round draft selection would be better than sticking Robertson on the bench or releasing him during final roster cuts.
WR Hunter Renfrow
Ever since the Raiders released Derek Carr and traded Waller, it has felt like wideout Hunter Renfrow could be the next to go. Ziegler did give Renfrow
a two-year, $32.3 million extension last offseason, but may already regret it.
Renfrow was limited to only 10 games last season by a concussion and caught just 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. With Meyers, Mayer Phillip Dorsett and rookie Tre Tucker joining Davante Adams as receiving targets, Las Vegas could be looking to get out of Renfrow's contract.
The 27-year-old is set to carry a cap hit of $13.1 in 2023, but Las Vegas could save $6.9 million in cap space this year by trading him.
The problem is that Renfrow is an expensive complementary receiver coming off an injury-hampered season and just hasn't generated a lot of trade interest.
"The Raiders haven't received any trade offers, according to a league source," The Athletic's Tashan Reed wrote in June. "That could obviously change between now and the trade deadline, but the sense is that nothing is imminent in terms of Renfrow being moved."
Of course, it will only take one injury or one team realizing that it is lacking in the receiver department to make Renfrow a prime trade chip before Week 1.
Cap and contract information via Spotrac.