NBA Trade Rumors: Nets' Mikal Bridges 'Is Not for Sale' amid Damian Lillard Buzz

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets may be a potential Damian Lillard suitor but not if it means trading Mikal Bridges.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Bridges is "not for sale" as the Nets explore all potential options for their roster.

Brooklyn is in an odd team-building spot because the franchise does not have control of its own draft pick until 2028. The Houston Rockets own the Nets' unprotected first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, along with pick swaps in 2025 and 2027.

In other words: The Nets have no incentive to tank despite jettisoning Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden over the last 16 months.

Trading for Lillard would be a smart way to microwave the team-building process, but Bridges emerged as a potential cornerstone after his midseason trade from Phoenix. He averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27 games with the Nets, showing off skills he was never able to display with the Suns.

It would not make sense for the Nets to trade for Lillard and include Bridges—particularly as the reason Lillard wants an exit from Portland is to compete for an NBA championship.

Brooklyn could offer a compelling package featuring up to seven future first-round picks without Bridges, but it's fair to wonder what the ceiling of a Lillard-Bridges duo would be. It doesn't seem likely the Nets would be significantly better than a healthy version of the Blazers, and they definitely would not get into the inner championship circle.