    NBA Rumors: Lakers FA Malik Beasley Eyed by Warriors, 76ers, Suns, Bucks and More

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 9: Malik Beasley #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on April 9, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Six teams have reportedly expressed interest in free-agent guard Malik Beasley since the Los Angeles Lakers declined their team option on the three-point gunner.

    Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, Bucks and Warriors have all expressed interest in signing Beasley, though it's unclear if any of the teams have given him a formal offer.

    All of the teams mentioned will be limited in what they can offer due to cap constraints. The Suns, Warriors and Raptors consigned to handing out minimum contracts to fill their roster if they want to sign Beasley outright.

    The Sixers still have their non-taxpayer midlevel exception available but are currently in a state of flux as they explore trading James Harden. The Mavericks have their own non-taxpayer midlevel but seem unlikely to use it on a guard given their depth at the position. Milwaukee's $5 million taxpayer midlevel could be a fit, but the Bucks are currently slated to brush up against the second tax apron so the front office may be hesitant to spend.

    Working out a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers is a possibility that may prove more palatable, but those options are limited with all the interested teams operating over the cap.

    Beasley, 26, has essentially limited two-point shots from his arsenal. More than 70 percent of his shot attempts came from three-point range last season as he worked to space the floor while splitting time in Utah and Los Angeles.

    The Lakers chose to decline Beasley's $16.5 million team option for 2023-24 and will likely allow him to leave in free agency after hard-capping themselves by using the non-taxpayer midlevel exception on guard Gabe Vincent.

