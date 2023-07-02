NBA Rumors: Jeff Green Agrees to 1-Year, $6M Rockets Contract; Won Title with Nuggets

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Fresh off winning his first NBA title with the Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green is on the move again after agreeing to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Houston Rockets on Saturday, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Bringing in Green, a longtime trusted role player, continues the Rockets' offseason trend of adding proven veterans to their young, talented roster. They already added Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jock Landale.

The 36-year-old averaged 7.8 points per game with Denver last season to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 56 games.

This will be his second stint in Houston, having played for the organization for 18 games during the 2019-20 season.

Since being taken No. 5 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics, Green has become one of the league's best journeymen, having stints with 10 different organizations including the Celtics, Grizzlies, Clippers, Magic, Cavaliers, Wizards, Jazz and Nets.

Much like VanVleet, he will help be the adult in the locker room for a Rockets' team that's core mostly consisted of recent lottery picks like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. as well as Alperen Şengün.

Green served a similar role for the Nuggets, helping keep a talented but unproven in the postseason team composed as they steamrolled their way to the first tile in franchise history.

From finishing tied for the second-worst record in the league last season, Houston now has a roster that looks like it can slide right into playoff contention with its nice mix of veteran leadership as well as young, athletic talent.

And Green could play a huge role in that, even if it doesn't pop up on the stat sheet every night.