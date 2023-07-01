Report: Kenyon Martin Jr. Traded to Clippers; Rockets Get 2 Future 2nd-Round Picks

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Kenyon Martin Jr. from the Houston Rockets in exchange for two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's been a busy day for the organization. After bringing back former league MVP Russell Westbrook on a two-year, $7.8 million deal, per Wojnarowski, the Clips now add to their wing depth with Martin, who is coming off a strong third season in the league.

Martin, 22, averaged a career-high 12.7 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 56.9 percent shooting from the field.

With the Rockets picking up Martin's team option Thursday, he'll be entering the final season of his four-year, $6.1 million rookie deal. He's set to make $1.9 million next year, giving the Clippers a young, cheap and talented option to back up the often-injured Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Since coming out of IMG Academy in 2020 and getting taken by the Kings in the second-round of that year's draft, Martin has slowly carved out a nice niche for himself in the NBA. He became a big rotation piece for Houston last season, playing 28 minutes a night in 82 games, 49 of those being starts.

He now goes from a young, talented and inexperienced squad to one of the main contenders to come out of the Western Conference with a chance to earn himself a big second contract.

He is the son of former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin, who is best known for his stints with the New Jersey Nets and Denver Nuggets.