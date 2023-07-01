Rockets' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Dillon Brooks, VanVleet Contracts

AP Foto/Brandon Dill

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with former Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, highlighting a very busy Saturday for the franchise.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed the news from Brooks' agent, Mike George of One Legacy Sports.

Wojnarowski later reported Brooks was acquired via sign-and-trade.

The Rockets already agreed to terms with point guard Fred VanVleet (three years, $130 million) on Friday.

Now the Rockets have added Brooks and center Jock Landale, who has agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Houston has also been busy on the trade market. Josh Christopher, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Charania and Iko also reported that the Rockets are finalizing a trade to acquire Patty Mills from the Brooklyn Nets. In addition, K.J. Martin is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers for a pair of second-round picks, per Wojnarowski.

Lastly, the Rockets traded TyTy Washington Jr. and Usman Garuba to the Atlanta Hawks, per Charania, supposedly to clear roster space.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how the starting lineup, roster and team salary-cap space looks now.

Starting Lineup

PG: Fred VanVleet

SG: Jalen Green

SF: Dillon Brooks

PF: Jabari Smith Jr.

C: Alperen Şengün

The Rockets figure to have two new starters this year in VanVleet at the point and Brooks on the wing. On paper, Houston looks to have a deep and loaded bench featuring two first-rounders (Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore), guard Kevin Porter Jr., forward Tari Eason and the new big man in Landale. Jae'Sean Tate and Mills should also see minutes as well.

Rockets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Amen Thompson, SF: Rookie-scale contract

Cam Whitmore, SF: Rookie-scale contract

Fred VanVleet, PG: $40.8M (2026)

Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: $21.6M (2027)

Kevin Porter Jr., PG: $15.9M (2027)

Jalen Green, SG: $9.9M (2025)

Jabari Smith Jr., PF: $9.3M (2026)

Jock Landale, C: $7.4M (2026)

Patty Mills, SG: $6.8M (2024)

Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $6.5M (2025)

Tari Eason, PF: $3.5M (2026)

Alperen Şengün, C: $3.5M (2025)

Darius Days, SF: Two-way contract

Trevor Hudgins, PG: Two-way contract

Free Agents

Frank Kaminsky, C: UFA

Boban Marjanović, C: UFA

D.J. Augustin PG: UFA

Willie Cauley-Stein, C: UFA

Michael Frazier, SG: RFA

Salary Cap

Spotrac listed the Rockets with an "active roster cap" of $122,927,103 after the VanVleet, Brooks and Landale signings. Since then, the team has traded Christopher ($2,485,200 cap figure in 2023-24) and Martin ($1,930,681). With them off the roster, the cap drops to $118,511,222.

That does not include the "cap hold," which notably includes (but is not limited to) contracts that rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore will sign. That number is $21,906,273, per Spotrac.

That would give the Rockets a total cap of $140,417,495 at the moment. The NBA's 2023-24 cap is set for $136.021 million.