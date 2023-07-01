Dillon Brooks' $80M Contract with Rockets Baffles NBA Fans after SF's Grizzlies Exit

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks secured himself a bag.

The former Grizzlies veteran agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and it's a significant raise from the $11.7 million per year he earned with Memphis on his last deal.

Brooks has become one of the most controversial players in the NBA due to his aggressive style of defense and his trash talking of some of the league's top stars, including Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James.

After the Grizzlies were eliminated from the 2023 playoffs, it was reported Memphis wouldn't bring him back in 2023-24 and beyond under any circumstances, likely due to his antics.

With how everything unfolded with Brooks during the 2022-23 campaign, NBA fans were stunned that he landed himself a deal worth $20 million annually, especially considering Russell Westbrook signed a two-year, $8 million deal:

Brooks spent the first six seasons of his career with the Grizzlies.

While the 27-year-old is a solid defender, his offensive number dipped during the 2022-23 season as he averaged 14.3 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from deep. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds.

Brooks' tenure with the Rockets is going to be one of the most-watched around the league given the terms of his deal, and he's going to face some significant pressure to exceed expectations in a lineup that also includes Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.