    Dillon Brooks' $80M Contract with Rockets Baffles NBA Fans after SF's Grizzlies Exit

    Erin WalshJuly 1, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Dillon Brooks secured himself a bag.

    The former Grizzlies veteran agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and it's a significant raise from the $11.7 million per year he earned with Memphis on his last deal.

    Brooks has become one of the most controversial players in the NBA due to his aggressive style of defense and his trash talking of some of the league's top stars, including Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James.

    After the Grizzlies were eliminated from the 2023 playoffs, it was reported Memphis wouldn't bring him back in 2023-24 and beyond under any circumstances, likely due to his antics.

    With how everything unfolded with Brooks during the 2022-23 campaign, NBA fans were stunned that he landed himself a deal worth $20 million annually, especially considering Russell Westbrook signed a two-year, $8 million deal:

    I Think You Should League Pass @nbaleave

    "no one's dumb enough to eat a huge Dillon Brooks contract"<br><br>the rockets: <a href="https://t.co/4Ud2WHGT3M">pic.twitter.com/4Ud2WHGT3M</a>

    T-Jax @TJIII2

    Westbrook only getting 8 Mil, while Dillon Brooks &amp; Van Vleet combine for 210 Mil don't sit right with me.

    Reincarnated Filth @BraysPain

    Dillon Brooks agent the true plug

    Flo Son ☔️ @thenittyeffect

    80m guaranteed for dillon brooks is crazy

    Luca Rosano @lucarosano3

    Rockets just overpaid both Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks

    Tron Carter @Dr_EZwider

    $80 million for Dillon Brooks is crazy.

    Waun 🍄🍃 @Waun____

    $80 million for Dillon Brooks is crazy

    Da Good Brother @DewMeNoFavors

    They gave Dillon Brooks 80 Million. NBA just a circus at this point.

    ben dover @jourcvmp

    dillon brooks making more than russ is insane

    C Jackson Cowart @CJacksonCowart

    I think the Grizzlies would have paid $80M to never see Dillon Brooks again <a href="https://t.co/NDf45WSQso">https://t.co/NDf45WSQso</a>

    Brooks spent the first six seasons of his career with the Grizzlies.

    While the 27-year-old is a solid defender, his offensive number dipped during the 2022-23 season as he averaged 14.3 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from deep. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds.

    Brooks' tenure with the Rockets is going to be one of the most-watched around the league given the terms of his deal, and he's going to face some significant pressure to exceed expectations in a lineup that also includes Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.