Lakers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Reaves, Russell Contracts

Justin Ford/Getty Images

There have been some huge splashes in the NBA this offseason, and some even bigger ones are yet to come with the uncertain futures of James Harden and Damian Lillard.

But amid all of the blockbuster trades and free-agency surprises, the Los Angeles Lakers have quietly had an excellent summer.

In a series of quality signings, the team has reportedly agreed to deals with Austin Reaves (four years, $56 million, player option on fourth year), D'Angelo Russell (two years, $37 million, player option on the second year), Rui Hachimura (three years, $51 million), Gabe Vincent (three years, $33 million), Taurean Prince (one year, $4.5 million), Cam Reddish (two years, $4.6 million, player option on second year) and Jaxson Hayes (two years, money currently undisclosed, player option on second year).

The Lakers probably have another move or two to make. But for now, here's what the starting lineup and depth chart looks like:

C: Anthony Davis / Jaxson Hayes

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt / Rui Hachimura

SF: LeBron James / Taurean Prince / Cam Reddish

SG: Austin Reaves / Max Christie

PG: D'Angelo Russell / Gabe Vincent

The Reaves signing brings the Lakers up to approximately $160 million in active roster cap commitments, well over the $136 million soft cap for the upcoming season. At this point, any additions will likely be via the veteran minimum.

But the majority of the roster-building is complete. The Lakers have effectively surrounded James and Davis with athleticism, solid defenders and shooting. It was a recipe for success in the team's run to the Western Conference Finals last year and has generally been a recipe for success throughout James' career.

Even the return of Russell, who struggled during the postseason, came at a pretty reasonable price for the Lakers. It wouldn't be shocking if Vincent and Reaves were eventually the starting backcourt for the Lakers, but having Russell as a solid scoring option in a sixth-man role is more than palatable at a $17.8 million salary next year.

At a time when the Phoenix Suns went the superteam route, the Lakers chose the path of the Denver Nuggets, which just won a title this past season by surrounding Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. with a group of role players who nicely complemented them.

Granted, Jokić is arguably the best player on the planet, while James is 38 and Davis remains injury-prone. It's fair to question if the duo of James and Davis is enough to get the Lakers past some of the Western Conference's top contenders.

But there's little doubt the Lakers did nicely to surround them with a very solid cast of role players.