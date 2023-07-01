Report: Dmitry Orlov, Hurricanes Agree to 2-Year, $15.5M Contract in NHL Free Agency

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Veteran defenseman Dmitry Orlov is reportedly on the move this offseason.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Orlov has signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on a two-year, $15.5 million contract. Orlov finished last season with the Boston Bruins after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Washington Capitals, with whom he had played 10-plus seasons.

Boston had a historic regular season, breaking the NHL record for wins at 65-12-5 and points with 135. However, Orlov and the Bruins were disappointingly bounced from the playoffs in the first round by the Florida Panthers in seven games.

Orlov has developed a reputation for being able to produce offense while playing as a defenseman. He had seven goals and 29 assists between Washington and Boston for a career-high 36 points. Over the course of his career, he has 64 goals and 209 assists for 273 points in 709 games.

Friedman noted that prior to being traded, Orlov had been seeking a long-term commitment from the Capitals, but general manager Brian MacLellan "only wanted to go three or four years."

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski pointed out that "the two-year term is likely a function of the NHL's salary cap, which remained essentially flat this season at $83.5 million." When Orlov hits the open market again in 2025, "the NHL salary cap is expected to be well north of $90 million."

The 31-year-old Russian joins a Hurricanes team that finished first in the Metropolitan Division with a 52-21-9 record but lost to the Panthers in a four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals.