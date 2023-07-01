Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers Made 'Sure to Establish Contact' Early in FA

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to solidify the point guard position, whether that's via a new face or a familiar one.

Law Murray of The Athletic reported the team is in contact with Russell Westbrook during the free-agency negotiation period, despite rumors that they are interested in James Harden, Damian Lillard and others.

"The LA Clippers are in something of a holding pattern as the first 24 hours of free agency progresses," Murray wrote. "But a league source tells The Athletic that they did make sure to establish contact with incumbent starting point guard Russell Westbrook, including from chairman Steve Ballmer."

Westbrook joined the Clippers in late February and averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 21 games.

The nine-time All-Star is not dominating like he used to, but his solid production helped the Clippers go 44-38 and earn the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles lost in five games to the Phoenix Suns in the first round, but Westbrook was excellent. He averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists throughout the first-round clash.

The biggest link the Clippers have is to Harden, who opted in to the final year of his contract but expressed a desire to be traded.

He grew up in Los Angeles and prefers the Clippers as his destination, but the potential package from the Clippers may not be up to the snuff.