    Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers Made 'Sure to Establish Contact' Early in FA

    Jack MurrayJuly 1, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 25: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers looks on during the game during round one game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on on April 25, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to solidify the point guard position, whether that's via a new face or a familiar one.

    Law Murray of The Athletic reported the team is in contact with Russell Westbrook during the free-agency negotiation period, despite rumors that they are interested in James Harden, Damian Lillard and others.

    "The LA Clippers are in something of a holding pattern as the first 24 hours of free agency progresses," Murray wrote. "But a league source tells The Athletic that they did make sure to establish contact with incumbent starting point guard Russell Westbrook, including from chairman Steve Ballmer."

    Westbrook joined the Clippers in late February and averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 21 games.

    The nine-time All-Star is not dominating like he used to, but his solid production helped the Clippers go 44-38 and earn the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

    Los Angeles lost in five games to the Phoenix Suns in the first round, but Westbrook was excellent. He averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists throughout the first-round clash.

    The biggest link the Clippers have is to Harden, who opted in to the final year of his contract but expressed a desire to be traded.

    He grew up in Los Angeles and prefers the Clippers as his destination, but the potential package from the Clippers may not be up to the snuff.