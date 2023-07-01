Vasilije Micić, Thunder Agree to 3-Year, $23.5M Contract in Free Agency

Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a three-year, $23.5 million contract with Anadolu Efes guard Vasilije Micić, according to Jason Ranne of Wasserman Basketball (via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

The 29-year-old averaged 15.4 points and 4.5 assists per game in Turkey's Basketball Super League in 2022-23. He also put up 16.0 points and 5.4 assists in the EuroLeague.

Micić has proven himself on the continental stage. He was the EuroLeague Final Four MVP when Efes won it all in 2021 and 2022, and he was the league's overall MVP for the 2020-21 season.

The Philadelphia 76ers originally selected Micić in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft. They traded his draft rights to Oklahoma City as part of the 2020 trade that included Al Horford and Danny Green.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti told reporters on June 24 the team was hopeful of finally bringing the experienced playmaker to the Association:

Given his age, Micić's arrival would seemingly indicate OKC isn't trying to take a step backward after winning 40 games and qualifying for the play-in tournament. Presti is still building for the future, with a healthy Chet Holmgren entering the fray for 2023-24, but he's planning on putting a competitive roster on the floor.

Micić provides nice backcourt depth behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Maybe he'll be a meaningful contributor on the next Thunder team that reaches the playoffs.

Having him under contract for three years leaves open an opportunity to cash in on a trade as well if he ultimately has more value within that context.