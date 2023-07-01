X

NBA

    EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov, Kings Agree to 3-Year, $20M Contract

    Doric SamJuly 1, 2023

    KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - MAY 21: Sasha Vezenkov, #14 of Olympiacos Piraeus reacts during Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four Kaunas 2023 Championship game Olympiacos Piraeus v Real Madrid at Zalgirio Arena on May 21, 2023 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)
    Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

    As the NBA free-agent negotiating period continues to heat up, the Sacramento Kings reportedly made an off-the-radar agreement on Saturday.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with 6'9" forward and reigning EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov.

