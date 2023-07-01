EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov, Kings Agree to 3-Year, $20M Contract

Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

As the NBA free-agent negotiating period continues to heat up, the Sacramento Kings reportedly made an off-the-radar agreement on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings have agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with 6'9" forward and reigning EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov.



This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

